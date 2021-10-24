Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa drives it to mid off. Charith Asalanka wanted a single but is rightly sent back by Rajapaksa.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Charith Asalanka hangs back and punches it towards deep cover to take a run.
DRINKS! Sri Lanka made the most of the Powerplay but after that, Bangladesh have come back strongly and have managed to get three wickets in quick succession. Charith Asalanka looks well-settled in the middle but needs someone who can build a partnership with him. The required run rate is 9 per over and Bangladesh would look to scalp a few more wickets to put Sri Lanka completely on the backfoot. Bhanuka Rajapaksa walks out to bat.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! It is the in-form Wanindu Hasaranga who has to walk back to the hut now! Slower ball, on a length, around middle. Hasaranga looks to heave it away but it goes of the toe end and the ball loops up in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Mohammad Naim runs in from the deep and takes a good catch.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Good-length ball, outside off. Wanindu Hasaranga looks to drive on the up but it takes the outside edge and the ball flies over short third man. A boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Charith Asalanka tucks it to the leg side for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Mohammad Saifuddin spills this one down leg. Charith Asalanka leaves it alone. Wided!
Mohammad Saifuddin is back into the attack. Gave away 8 runs in his first over.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Wanindu Hasaranga comes forward and pushes it uppishly towards sweeper cover. A single taken.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A bit quicker, outside off, on a length. Wanindu Hasaranga hangs back and cuts it to deep cover. He gets off the mark with a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Wanindu Hasaranga drives but finds the cover fielder.
The next batsman in is Wanindu Hasaranga.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Shakib Al Hasan strikes yet again and he is on a roll! Sri Lanka are in a spot of bother now! A bit quicker, around middle. Avishka Fernando looks to play it across the line and the ball sneaks through his bat and pad to crash onto the stumps.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Avishka Fernando hangs back and pushes it to covers.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Avishka Fernando prods to block this one out.
Avishka Fernando is the new batsman in.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Shakib Al Hasan comes back and gets the breakthrough straightaway! Sri Lanka lose their second wicket! Tossed up, around off, coming in with the angle. Pathum Nissanka gets down on his knee to sweep but he misses and the ball crashes onto his off pole.
Shakib Al Hasan comes back on. Gave away 5 runs in his first over.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! A full ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka drives it to covers where the fielder dives to his left and stops it. 101 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, this one stays low off the deck. Pathum Nissanka nudges it to mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Serves a slower ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Now a short ball, quicker and on middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Nicely driven but just for a brace! A full ball, outside off. Pathum Nissanka leans and caresses it through covers for a couple.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka cuts it through the diving point fielder for a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Extra-bounce this time! A length ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka looks to punch it on the off side but the extra bounce takes a thick outside edge and the ball races away to third man fence.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Another length ball, outside off. Pathum Nissanka guides it to third man for one more.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Charith Asalanka dabs it to third man for a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pure timing! A length ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka drives it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, this is flicked to mid-wicket for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Sri Lanka are 54/1. 118 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On middle. Pathum Nissanka whacks it to deep square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean strike! A full ball, on middle. Pathum Nissanka advances down the track and lofts it nicely over long on for a maximum. Wonderful shot.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spills it way down the leg side. Nissanka misses his flick.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Comes around the wicket and serves a flatter ball, on off, pushed to covers for one more.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Pathum Nissanka skips down and chips it to the right of mid on. A single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! This was full and slanting on middle. Pathum Nissanka steps across and paddles it through square leg for a boundary.
