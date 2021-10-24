Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then! 172 runs needed for Sri Lanka to chase it down. The batters of Bangladesh have done their job and now it is time for their bowlers to step up. Will they be able to do it? We will find out soon as the second essay is coming up.
Mushfiqur Rahim is up for a quick chat, he says that it was a good wicket to bat on. Mentions that they have to bowl and field really well now to restrict them. Adds that Sri Lanka have a young side and they thought that if they can put runs on the board, they can put pressure on Sri Lanka. Tells that Mohammad Naim batted brilliantly. Ends by saying that they can defend this total.
Sri Lanka will be slightly disappointed with the way things have gone. After a bright start from their bowlers, things were right in control but they failed to break the big partnership and that saw the game slipping away. The middle phase was totally dominated by the opposition as Sri Lanka were not able to chip in wickets. Binura though came into the attack in the fag end and took a wicket but the damage was already done. Sri Lanka clearly missed their magician Maheesh Theekshana today.
Bangladesh were off to a sensible start as both the openers were careful with their shots. A bit of high temperament from Liton Das cost him his wicket. Hopes were high from the Bangladesh dugout on Shakib Al Hasan to deliver but he failed to do so. In the end, a partnership was needed for the Tigers and Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim showed great grit and determination. The veteran, Rahim and the youngster, Naim, combined to stitch a 73-run partnership. Naim departed after bringing up his fifty but Rahim stayed till the end and made sure that his team reach a competitive total.
It is not an easy job to bat on this Sharjah pitch but Bangladesh have done an incredible job to post a total above 170. A very commanding performance from them and they will be very happy going into the break.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to end the innings! Mushfiqur Rahim has taken his team past 170! Full ball, around off. Rahim moves across and scoops it over short fine leg to finish with a boundary. Bangladesh end with 171/4.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Mahmudullah miscues his pull towards deep mid-wicket for one.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good wrist work from Mahmudullah! Overpitched ball, outside off. Mahmudullah leans and opens the face of the bat to hit this one past the cover-point fielder.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Another full ball, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim stays back and squeezes it past point for a single.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim chips it over covers and takes a couple of runs.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slower ball, shorter in length, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim looks to cut hard but does not get any bat on it.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! A low full toss, around off. Mahmudullah hits it straight back past the bowler for a boundary.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! Yorker-length ball, down leg. Mahmudullah misses his flick and gets hit low on his pad. The ball rolls away to the leg side and they take a couple of leg byes!
18.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL AND A BYE! Oh, dear! That could have been nasty! Kumara loses the grip of the ball and he hurls a beamer, around middle. Mushfiqur Rahim ducks underneath. The keeper fumbles and they sneak in a bye. Free Hit to follow.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Mahmudullah looks to heave it away but he gets an inside edge onto his pads. The batters cross for one.
Mahmudullah walks out to bat.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Bangladesh lose their fourth wicket now! Fuller in length, on leg. Afif Hossain looks to whip it away but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. The ball rolls back to the bowler and Afif Hossain takes off to take a single but has no idea where the ball went. Lahiru Kumara picks up the ball quickly and scores a direct hit at the striker's end. The umpire refers it upstairs and the replay shows that Afif Hossain didn't make it back to the crease.
A run out appeal has been sent upstairs. Replay shows that Afif Hossain was well short of his crease and has to depart. The third umpire confirms the same by signalling OUT on the big screen.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball, around leg. Afif Hossain backs away to slog it but he misses it completely.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, around middle. Mushfiqur Rahim stays back and flicks it to wide of long on to collect a run. He gets to his 6th T20I fifty and what a crucial innings this has been for Bangladesh!
Lahiru Kumara to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, way outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim gets low and drives it to sweeper cover and takes a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent delivery! A yorker, around off. Afif Hossain digs it out onto the deck and the batters scamper through for a run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full ball, just outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim shuffles across and tries to scoop it over the keeper but he misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away to the off side and the batters sneak in a leg bye.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Short ball, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim hangs back and just slices it over backward point. The ball races away to the fence.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Afif Hossain carves it through covers for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, way outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim cuts it to deep point and collects a run.
Dushmantha Chameera (2-0-21-0) comes back into the attack.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Slower ball, on a length, darted on the pads. Afif Hossain stays back and whips it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on middle. Mushfiqur Rahim goes deep in his crease and heaves it to deep mid-wicket for one.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width on offer, outside off and Mushfiqur Rahim pounces on it! Cuts it past point and collects a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around leg. Afif Hossain tickles it to short fine leg and takes a single to get off the mark.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim cuts it towards deep cover and takes a run.
Afif Hossain is the new batsman in.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Finally, Sri Lanka get the much-needed breakthrough and it is Binura Fernando who comes to their rescue! Fernando serves a slower ball, shorter in length, around off. Mohammad Naim looks to heave it away but only manages a top edge and the ball lobs up in the air to the left of the bowler. Binura Fernando runs there and takes a simple catch.
Binura Fernando (2-0-16-0) comes back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Very full, on middle. Naim drills it down to long on for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker, on off. Rahim advances down the track and squirts it down to long on for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball, down the leg side. Wided.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim shimmies down the track and slaps it to deep extra cover. The fielder there does well to flick the ball inside the boundary. Keeps it down to a couple of runs.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off. Naim drives it to long off for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Slower delivery, outside off. Mohammad Naim hangs back and looks to cut. The ball goes off the outside edge and beats the fielder at short third man for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Lenght ball, down the leg side. Mushfiqur Rahim looks to heave it away but misses and the ball goes off his pads to the keeper. The batters to take a bye.
