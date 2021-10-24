Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Charith Asalanka leaves it untouched. 46 needed from 30 balls.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to deep square leg for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower delivery, down the leg side. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to work it on the leg side but misses. Wided.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is taken aback by the bounce as the ball gets big on him. In the end, leaves it alone.
14.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Liton Das is the culprit again! Short of a length, outside off. Charith Asalanka smashes it straight to the throat of the deep extra cover fielder. Liton Das charges ahead to take the catch but spills it out yet again. A single taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, angling down the leg side. Charith Asalanka misses his flick.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka looks to hoick but he drags it back on his boots. Mustafizur Rahman moves to his left to stop the ball.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa guides it to third man for a run.
Mustafizur Rahman is back into the attack. Went for 13 runs in his first over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa tucks it on the leg side for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed past point for one.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clobbered! Floats it up, on middle. Charith Asalanka goes down on his knee and slog-sweeps it powerfully over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Charith Asalanka is turning it on for Sri Lanka!
13.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and way too outside off, Charith Asalanka leaves it alone. Wided.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Charith Asalanka crunches it but straight to cover.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whoa! Full and outside off, Charith Asalanka shimmies down and hammers this one over long on for a maximum. 87 metre biggie!
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa slaps it through covers for one.
The physios are out and it seems like Bhanuka Rajapaksa is struggling with the conditions. He looks okay now and is ready to resume. Also, Mohammad Saifuddin is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa shimmies down and kncoks it to long off for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! On off, Charith Asalanka pushes it through covers for a single. Has been a fighting knock from him so far.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa dabs it to short third man for a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! How costly will this prove? Tosses it up, on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets on his knees and sweeps it towards deep square leg. Liton Das misjudges and perhaps runs way too ahead. He then backracks but only manages to get fingertips to it. The ball races away to the boundary.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa steps out and works it to deep square leg for a brace.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom! Floats it up, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa advances down the track and smacks it over deep extra cover for a biggie. Confident looking shot that!
Afif Hossain is into the attack now.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to slog-sweep but he miscues it to wide of deep mid-wicket. A single to end the over. 82 runs needed off 48 balls!
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa hits it back to the bowler off the toe-end. Mahmudullah does well to stop the ball by diving to his right.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, outside off. Charith Asalanka goes for the expansive drive but it goes off the outer half of the bat towards sweeper cover. The batters cross for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Just a tad short, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa skips down and eases it down to long off for another run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka stays back and pushes it to long off for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets low and sweeps it uppishly to the left of the deep mid-wicket fielder. A single taken.
The skipper, Mahmudullah to roll his arm now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, on the pads. Bhanuka Rajapaksa flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa defends it off the front foot.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa blocks it out.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length, around leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa prods and paddles it past short fine leg for a couple of runs.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Charith Asalanka tucks it to the leg side for a run.
Bangladesh have taken a review for caught behind. Nothing on the Ultra Edge and Bangladesh lose their review. The original decision stays.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! NOT OUT! Flatter ball, way down leg. Charith Asalanka misses his pull shot. Nurul Hasan, behind the sticks collects the ball cleanly and puts in an appeal but the umpire says no. Mahmudullah opts for a review but the UltraEdge shows that the ball was nowhere near the bat and Bangladesh lose their reveiw.
Mahedi Hasan to bowl his last over.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, down leg. Charith Asalanka tucks it to short fine leg.
