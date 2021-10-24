Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Another googly on off, Naim rocks back and cuts it straight to point. 11 runs from the over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A googly on off, Rahim reads it well and punches it through covers off the back foot for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Naim clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter, outside off. Rahim punches it through covers for one.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that two in a row! Short and on leg, Mushfiqur Rahim shuffles across the off stump and smacks it towards deep backward square leg for another boundary.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is top-class batting! On middle, Mushfiqur Rahim sweeps this one powerfully towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Wanindu Hasaranga (2-0-18-0) comes back into the attack.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whoa! Lahiru Kumara bangs this one short, on middle. Mohammad Naim pulls it with disdain towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. That came right from the meat of the bat.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Naim taps it to the point fielder.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is beautifully played! Fuller in length, on middle. Mohammad Naim clears his front leg and smashes the ball towards long on. The fielder runs to his right to catch the ball and dives but it falls short of him. One bounce and into the fence. He also gets to his fifty. Has been a fantastic knock from him. 100 up for Bangladesh as well!
13.3 overs (1 Run) Again! A yorker, on middle. Mushfiqur Rahim jams it out to long on for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Right into the blockhole, on off. Mohammad Naim squeezes it out to third man for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A run out chance missed! On a length, on off. Mushfiqur Rahim dabs it to backward point. Mohammad Naim takes off for a single but is sent back by Mushfiqur Rahim. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and the batters take a run eventually.
Lahiru Kumara (2-0-11-1) comes back to bowl.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off, Rahim steers it to deep point. A single is taken.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Mohammad Naim pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single this time.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Binura Fernando hits the deck hard this time, outside off. Mohammad Naim hops and looks to carve it over point but fails to connect.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Mushfiqur Rahim stays deep in his crease and dabs it down to third man for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim looks to cut it away but misses.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is a mighty blow! Slower ball, on off. Mushfiqur Rahim gets low, picks it up nicely and slog-sweeps it over deep square leg for a maximum.
Binura Fernando (1-0-7-0) is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off, driven to covers.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A friendly full toss, on middle. Rahim whips it to deep square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off, drilled down to long off for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Rahim backs away and guides it to third man for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Another length ball, on off. Rahim taps it to covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
Dasun Shanaka comes into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Hesitation in the middle. A full ball, on middle. Naim tucks it with soft hands to deep mid-wicket and takes a single. He wanted another single but was sent back and sigh of relief for him as the fielder misses his shy.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Gives some flight to it now and serves it on middle. Rahim paddles it to deep square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He connected this one so well! A full ball, around off. Mushfiqur Rahim gets on his knee and slogs it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On middle. Naim leans and drills it down to wide long on for one more.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, around off. Rahim heaves it to deep mid-wicket for another single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, swept to deep mid-wicket for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Bangladesh are 123/2. The live updates of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.