Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A good bumper to end the over! Chameera bangs it into the deck, around middle. Mohammad Naim lets it through to the keeper.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Liton Das cuts hard but finds the backward point fielder who dives to stop the ball. A single taken.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Short of a length, outside off. Liton Das moves across in his crease and pierces it through the cover-point region to collect a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, shorter in length, around off. Mohammad Naim pushes it to cover and takes a quick run.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around leg. Mohammad Naim stays back and pulls it to the right of the deep mid-wicket fielder. The batters take two.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Liton Das pushes it to mid off and scampers through for a single. The fielder at mid off has a shy at the striker's end but Das was well inside the crease.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Kumara bowls a yorker now, on middle. Mohammad Naim does well to jam it out back to the bowler. Lahiru Kumara collects the ball and has a wild throw at the striker's end as Mohammad Naim was out of his crease. A stare from Lahiru Kumara and Mohammad Naim follows!
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerful shot! Lahiru Kumara shortens his length, on middle. Mohammad Naim clears his front leg and smacks it towards long on. Couple of bounces and into the fence.
3.4 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, on middle. Naim toe-ends it to mid on.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off. Liton Das drives towards extra cover. The fielder dives to his right to stop the ball. The batters take a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Liton Das leans onto it and drives but the cover fielder makes a good stop diving to his left.
3.1 overs (3 Runs) Full and wide, outside off. Mohammad Naim reaches out and slices it uppishly over cover-point. He collects three runs.
Lahiru Kumara is into the attack now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Chameera take the pace off and bowls it on middle, Mohammad Naim pushes it to mid on for a single. A good over for Bangladesh. 12 runs coming from it.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Makes full use of the free hit this time! Fuller in length, on off, at 150 kph. Mohammad Naim clears his front leg and whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.5 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! A full toss, on leg. Mohammad Naim plays it uppishly over mid-wicket. He gets a couple of runs. Chameera has overstepped again and another Free Hit to Mohammad Naim.
2.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Dushmantha Chameera comes 'round the wicket now, bowls it short, on middle. Mohammad Naim tucks it on the leg side. Dushmantha Chameera will have to reload again as he has overstepped. Free Hit to follow...
2.4 overs (0 Run) A well-directed bouncer, on leg. Mohammad Naim ducks underneath.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Liton Das guides it to third man. He rotates the strike by picking up a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Mohammad Naim tucks it to square leg for a run.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle at 146 kph. Liton Das works it to mid-wicket for a single.
Dushmantha Chameera is into the attack.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Mohammad Naim drives it through covers for a couple of runs. 7 runs from the over.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Full again, on middle and leg. Liton Das flicks it to deep mid-wicket. He crosses ends.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Fuller in length, down the leg side. Liton Das tickles it fine past the keeper to fine leg for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Liton Das dabs it towards backward point with soft hands. No run taken.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Fuller length, on off, at 127 kph. Liton Das defends it back to the bowler.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, nipping back in, on leg. Liton Das tucks it on the leg side.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Binura Fernando.
0.6 over (0 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Mohammad Naim looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge back onto the deck. A good start from Chamika Karunaratne. Only 2 runs from the over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle, at 140 kph. Liton Das knocks it in front of mid on for a run.
0.4 over (0 Run) Lenght ball, outside off, at 139 kph. Liton Das puts a stride forward and works it to backward point. Mohammad Naim looks for a single but is sent back. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
0.3 over (1 Run) Good-length ball, on leg. Mohammad Naim tucks it to deep square leg for a single. Bangladesh and Mohammad Naim are underway!
0.2 over (0 Run) On a good length, on off. Mohammad Naim hops and taps it towards point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Chamika Karunaratne starts with a full-length ball, outside off. Mohammad Naim leans onto it and drives but finds the cover fielder.
The players are out on the field and have lined up for their respective national anthems. It is Bangladesh's first followed by Sri Lanka's. Done with all the pre-match formalities. We are all set for the action. The players of Sri Lanka are out to the middle and Mohammad Naim and Liton Das are the openers for Bangladesh. Chamika Karunaratne to start with the ball. Here we go...
Pitch Report - Danny Morrison and Murali Kartik are inspecting the deck. Morrison says that the pitch is brown and will stay slow and low. Kartik says that it is well rolled down and the bowlers may want to bowl wicket-to-wicket.
Mahmudullah, the skipper of Bangladesh, says that they would have batted first anyway. Says that they need to play with the conditions and it looks good to bat on. Adds that after losing the first match in the qualifiers, the boys are pretty relaxed and are looking forward to this game. Informs that Taskin Ahmed is out and Nasum Ahmed comes in.
Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says they will bowl first as their bowlers have been doing good job so far. Adds that they don't know exactly how the pitch will behave so they would like to chase. Tells that they are confident going into this game as they have played really well in last couple of games. Ends by by saying that they have a slight injury concern so Maheesh Theekshana misses out and in comes Binura Fernando.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed (In for Taskin Ahmed), Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando (In for Maheesh Theekshana), Lahiru Kumara.
TOSS - Dasun Shanaka and Mahmudullah are out in the middle for all-important coin toss. Dasun Shanaka gives it a flip. Mahmudullah calls it 'Tails' but 'Heads' it falls. Sri Lanka have won the toss and have elected to BOWL first.
The Islanders didn't put a foot wrong in the preliminary stage as they won all their three games comprehensively. Their bowlers have been exceptional and the highest score they have conceded so far is 101. The side have already been two-time runner's up, have reached one semifinal and also have a trophy in their cabinet and with such performances in the qualifiers, they cannot be ruled out yet. Sri Lanka have met Bangladesh once in T20 World Cup where the Lankans emerged victorious. They have a good bowling unit and their batters would also like to have some runs under their belt. They would look to start their Super 12 journey with a win. Stay tuned for further updates.
Bangladesh went down against Scotland in their first game of the qualifiers but then bounced back and closed the qualifiers with 2 wins. They have exuded great character to seal a spot in the Super 12. Shakib Al Hasan has been at the forefront for them. He has scored 108 runs and have picked up 9 wickets in 3 matches. Mahmudullah and Mohammad Naim also came with telling contributions in the qualifiers and the Tigers would want to start their Super 12 campaign on a winning note.
A warm welcome to everyone for the coverage of the T20 World Cup where Sri Lanka will cross swords with Bangladesh. Both the Asian sides had to earn their spot to be in the Super 12. A good start in a rather challenging group is imperative and heading into this clash, both the teams will be keen on making an impact straight away. So who are you backing?
... MATCH DAY ...
