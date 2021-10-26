South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs West Indies from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) This is eased down to long off for an easy single. 78 needed from 60 balls.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, on leg. Rassie van der Dussen makes room for himself and smashes it to mid-wicket. Kieron Pollard dives to his right and stops the ball. Excellent fielding from the skipper.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen blocks it on the leg side.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Aiden Markram steps out and pushes it to long off for a single.
9.3 overs (3 Runs) THREE WIDES! Flatter ball, down the leg side. Aiden Markram looks to flick but misses. The keeper fails to collect the ball and the batters sneak a couple of runs.
DRINKS! With that wicket, drinks are taken on the field now. After losing Temba Bavuma early, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen did really well to keep the scoreboard ticking and also brought their 50-run partnership. West Indies have got their man in the form of Reeza Hendricks who was looking dangerous but they need a few more wickets to turn the game in their favor. Aiden Markram walks out to bat now.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! THAT IS AS CLEAN AS A WHISTLE! Fantastic piece of fielding from Shimron Hetmyer to bring West Indies back into this contest! Huge wicket in the context of the game as Reeza Hendricks walks back to the hut. He was batting with ease but this will give Windies the belief. Not the best of balls though, it is short and on middle, Reeza pulls it powerfully but flat towards deep square leg. Hetmyer runs in, dives forward and claims to take it. The umpires discuss and then take it upstairs with the soft signal being NOT OUT! Replays show that he has taken it inches above the ground. Can Windies build pressure from here?
Both umpires converge and send a catch referal upstairs. The soft signal is NOT OUT from Aleem Dar. Replay shows that Shimron Hetmyer's fingers are underneath and the third umpire signals it OUT.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, down leg. Rassie van der Dussen backs away and tucks it to deep square leg to rotate the strike.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around off. Reeza Hendricks jams it out to the cover fielder. 5 runs off the over!
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around middle. Rassie van der Dussen turns it to the right of the bowler and takes off for a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Reeza Hendricks hangs back and cuts it to deep point for yet another single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! Tossed up, around middle and leg. Rassie van der Dussen skips down and whips it to deep mid-wicket.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Reeza Hendricks reaches out and carves it through covers for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off. Rassie van der Dussen gets low and reverse-paddles it to short third man. The batters cross for a run.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Reeza Hendricks stays back and punches it to cover. Lendl Simmons there dives to his right and prevents a single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Reeza Hendricks waits for it and lofts it over cover for a boundary. A timely boundary for the Proteas!
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, angling in from middle. Rassie van der Dussen flicks it off his pads to deep mid-wicket and collects a run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around middle and leg. Reeza Hendricks tucks it to the leg side for one. South Africa bring up their 50!
7.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent comeback from Bravo! Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away late. Reeza Hendricks looks to block but it zips past his blade.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bravo errs in line and sprays it down leg. Reeza Hendricks misses his flick. Wide called by the umpire.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Bravo starts with a length ball, around off. Rassie van der Dussen works it to long on and takes a single.
Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Flatter ball around off. Reeza Hendricks punches it off the back foot to cover. Just 5 runs off the over!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg. Rassie van der Dussen gets low and eases it down to long on for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Flatter ball, sprayed down leg. Rassie van der Dussen misses his nudge. Wide called!
6.4 overs (0 Run) A googly, shorter in length, around middle. Rassie van der Dussen fails to pick the variation and misses his flick.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Reeza Hendricks drills it to long off for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another flatter ball, around off. Rassie van der Dussen hangs back and works it to Lendl Simmons at deep point. A single taken.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Reeza Hendricks stays back and cuts it to deep cover for a run.
Hayden Walsh to roll his arm now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A good over from Akeal Hosein! South Africa are quite similar to what Windies were after the first 6. They are 42 for 1. 102 needed in 84. The last ball is short and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it into the wicket, on middle, Rassie nudges it through mid-wicket for another one.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On middle, Hendricks works it through mid-wicket. They run the first one hard but settle for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Reeza makes room but he is followed, it is pushed to mid off.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Now another one worked through square, closer to the fielder and hence, only one.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
