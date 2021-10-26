South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs West Indies from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! 9 from Shamsi's first! Shorter and outside off, this is cut but to point.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Fifty up in style and what an innings this has been! High pressure game, his partner is struggling but he has taken the onus onto him and courtesy the left-hander, his side has a foundation laid for the big hitters left. They though would love for him to continue. The slog sweep, he plays it really well. This is on middle, he sends it sailing over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Confusion yet again between the two! Flatter and on middle, Simmons plays it towards cover. Lewis thinks of a run but is sent back.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Lewis works it towards mid-wicket for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A lot of confusion but a single in the end! Shamsi is not happy! On off, this is played towards the off side. Both batters hesitate but then go for the run, complete it.
Tabraiz Shamsi to operate now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a better over for the Windies! On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That misfield costs Maharaj a biggie! Not saying that Simmons could have not hit one but the way Lewis is going, he is more likelier and he does strike it big. On middle, fuller, this is lofted over the long on fence for a welcome biggie.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Misfield and one! On middle, this is worked to the right of the bowler. He runs there, misfields and allows a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Swings wildly, the big slog sweep, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one. Lewis is going after everything, that is probably because of the pace Simmons is going at.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Sees Simmons come down the track and shortens the length. Simmons blocks.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Just the 4 runs from the last two overs! Short and on the body, Lewis looks to pull but lays no bat to it, it hits the pad and lobs on the leg side.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Just the one from the first 5 balls! A yorker, just inside the tramline outside off. Lewis fails to jam it out.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Back of a length and on off, this is pushed to cover for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Make that three in a row! Simmons now makes room and Nortje bowls it shorter and on middle, he does throw his bat at it but does not connect.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Pressure building here on Simmons! Two dots in a row now! A yorker on the pads, Simmons looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the body, Simmons works it to mid-wicket.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Just the three from the over! Brilliant from Keshav! He bowls it flatter and outside off, this one turns back in. Lewis looks to play the slog sweep but it hits the top edge and then the helmet.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Lewis pushes it back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Does find the gap this time but only for one as he hits it through covers.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Simmons is on 6 from 16. He is struggling to even find the gaps. Shorter and outside off, he cuts but to point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Lewis is not holding back here! This is shorter and on off, fractionally short. Lewis pulls, it goes on the bounce to long on for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, this is eased down to long off for one. Simmons happy to take the singles right now.
Keshav Maharaj is introduced into the attack. He replaces Aiden Markram.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A sedate Powerplay for the Windies but they have not lost a wicket. They are 43 for 1 after it. Length and on off, this is pushed to cover for one.
5.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Heinrich Klaasen spills what is probably a regulation catch! He seemed to have lost sight of that one. It is a sharp delivery, it lands on off and then skids through. Simmons looks to play it with an open face of the bat. It goes off the outside edge and to Heinrich Klaasen who tries to take it awkwardly but does not hang on. Replays show that the ball did move away from him in the end and it hit his fingers. Could be a costly miss and is that the kind of luck Simmons needed to get going?
5.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one! This time the mid on is pushed back and Nortje bowls it full and on middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again, right where Lewis likes it, full and angling away from the off pole. Lewis clears his front leg and tonks it over mid off. Another boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Lewis going for everything now! Fuller and on middle, Lewis stands tall and looks to hit it past mid on but the fielder moves to his right and makes a very good stop.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Simmons looks to join the party now! He makes room but Nortje cleverly bowls it shorter and on the body. Simmons looks to pull but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards third man for a leg bye.
