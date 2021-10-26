South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs West Indies from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Anrich Nortje is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH - He says that playing in the Indian T20 League helped a lot. Mentions that knowing the conditions and what to do and when to execute plans made it easy. Tells that the wicket was good to bowl on and it definitely paid out today. Also says that it is always good working with Rabada as his knowledge and ideas of the game is great. Adds that they were not close to a perfect game but they will try and give their 100 percent to have a perfect game and is hopeful that they can build on this.
....PRESENTATION TIME....
Earlier in the day, after electing to bowl, the South African bowlers did really well to restrict Windies to an average total which was chased down by them with ease.
The Windies managed to take an early wicket but then could not keep the pressure going. They did not bowl all that bad but did give away a few loose ones and a few extras when not needed. The bowlers though can't be blamed as they just did not have enough runs on the board on a wicket which got easier to bat on.
Quite an easy win in the end for South Africa. 144 was always under par and that was pretty much evident. The Proteas did lose Bavuma early but Reeza Hendricks and Rassie played really well to not only get the chase back on track but take South Africa on top. The two added above 50 before Reeza fell after a good knock. Markram though did not let the momentum slip away as he too played a brilliant knock and he along with Rassie have given their side their first win of the tournament.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Aiden Markram pulls it to deep square leg for a single. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 8 WICKETS!
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Magnificent from Aiden Markram! On a length, on middle. Aiden Markram swivels and pulls it with disdain over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. He brings up his fifty as well. A monstrous 92 metre six! What a way to raise the fifty. Scores level now!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full again from Dwayne Bravo, on the pads. Aiden Markram squeezes it out to long on. He keeps the strike. Just 7 needed from the final two overs.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen digs it out on the leg side for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, angling away. Rassie van der Dussen has a swing at it but misses.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss on leg, worked to long off for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) This is pushed to deep cover for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Very full, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen steers it to extra cover. Aiden Markram wants a single but is sent back by his partner. He dives to make it back to the crease. Andre Russell has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. No harm done in the end.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yet another full ball, outside off. Aiden Markram lifts it over extra cover and fetches himself a boundary. Another good over for the Proteas. Just 11 needed now!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen cuts it off the backfoot to deep point. A run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, jammed out to long off for one.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) Full, outside off. Aiden Markram carves it to deep extra cover. Shimron Hetmyer from long off runs to his left and dives to stop the ball. But he has touched the ropes while picking up the ball. A boundary. A good effort from him nonetheless.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen clogs the ball towards long off for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Andre Russell fires a yorker, on middle. Aiden Markram jams it out to long off for a single.
Andre Russell (2-0-17-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, in the slot, around off. Aiden Markram eases it down to long off for a run. Just 23 runs needed now off 24 balls!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, shorter in length, around off. Aiden Markram stands tall and punches it to the cover fielder.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A full toss, on middle. Aiden Markram misses out as he hits it straight back to the bowler.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, fuller in length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen reaches out and works it to long off for a single.
Helmet comes on for Nicholas Pooran which indicates that he will be standing up to the stumps now.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BACK-TO-BACK BOUNDARIES! Rassie van der Dussen is playing a crucial knock for his side here! Full ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen hits it back past mid off and collects another boundary.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Slower ball, on a length, around off. Rassie van der Dussen skips down a bit and sweeps it into the deep square leg fence!
