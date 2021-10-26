South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs West Indies from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are set for the chase to get underway!
....THE RUN CHASE....
South Africa should fancy themselves to chase this down despite not having de Kock. West Indies do have a good bowling attack but they need wickets early on. Can they do so? If they don't, this is going to be an easy chase. Stay tuned for the second essay.
Evin Lewis is down for a quick chat. He says that he wanted to spend some time out in the middle and then take on the bowlers. Adds that it is a pretty slow pitch and run-scoring is not easy on this track. Signs off by saying that they will need to bowl well to defend this total now.
For the Windies, have to say, Simmons' innings is what could cost them! He went at a strike rate of below 50. Had it not been for Lewis, Windies would have been in big trouble early on itself. The left-hander scored a dashing half ton. However, the men who came after them struggled to get going. A few got off to starts but no one took off. In the end, one feels the Windies are a little short of where they would have liked to be.
It was Markram and Rabada who did well at the start of the Powerplay. They did lose control in the second half of the first 6 but Nortje and Maharaj were excellent in the middle overs. The former kept it tight and the latter managed to pick wickets. Pretorius was also really good along with Rabada towards the end. Except for Shamsi, everybody had a good outing with the ball.
End of a brilliant bowling performance by South Africa! Had they been given under 150 at the toss, they would have surely taken it. Credit to Bavuma too for the way he rotated his bowlers. Have to say the Proteas will be the happier of the day heading into the break.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Dwayne Bravo drills it to long off for a couple of runs. WEST INDIES FINISH WITH 143/8!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Another slower delivery, outside off. Dwayne Bravo shimmies down the track and has a swing at it but misses.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower ball, on off. Dwayne Bravo goes deep in his crease and carves the hat-trick ball to deep cover for a boundary.
Akeal Hosein is the new man in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Length ball, on off. Hayden Walsh has a swing at it but only manages it to slice it towards deep extra cover. Reeza Hendricks runs to his right from long off and takes the simplest of catches. Dwaine Pretorius is doing heck of a job for his team at the moment. He is on a hat-trick now.
Hayden Walsh walks out to bat.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Length ball, on off. Pollard goes deep in the crease and drills it down the ground towards the fielder behind the umpire. Rassie van der Dussen does well to settle under it and holds onto the catch. The umpires are going upstairs though to check if it was taken cleanly. The soft signal is given out. Replay shows that his fingers are underneath the ball and Pollard has to walk back to the pavilion. Plenty of drama for one ball. Kieron Pollard had a wry smile on his face. West Indies slipping further!
The on-field umpires have decided to go upstairs to check whether it was a clean catch from Rassie van der Dussen!
19.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on off. Bravo charges down the track and slices it to deep point for a single.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off, Pollard knocks the ball towards long off for a brace. Just 5 runs and 2 wickets from the penultimate over. End of an excellent spell from Anrich Nortje. He finishes with figures of 4-0-14-1.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Dwayne Bravo taps it on the off side for a run.
Dwayne Bravo walks out to bat.
18.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Length delivery, on off. Shimron Hetmyer goes deep in the crease and lifts it towards long off. He decides to come back for the second run. David Miller collects the ball and fires a throw at the keeper's end. Heinrich Klaasen collects the ball and whips the bails off. The umpire take it upstairs. Shimron Hetmyer is caught well short and has to depart. West Indies losing momentum towards the end.
A run out decision has been sent upstairs! The replays suggests that Shimron Hetmyer is well short of his crease!
18.3 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it towards covers. He takes off for a single but is sent back by Kieron Pollard. He slips on his way back. Temba Bavuma throws the ball to Heinrich Klaasen who does not collect it cleanly and Shimron Hetmyer makes it in.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Goodbye Andre Russell says Anrich Nortje. What a brilliant yorker from him. Pace like fire. Serves a yorker, on off, at 148 kph. Andre Russell clears his front leg and has a massive swing at it. The ball brezzes past the bat and rattles the stumps behind him. Absolute jaffa from Anrich Nortje and Andre Russell has to walk back to the pavlion. Half of the Windies side back in the hut now.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Pollard drills it to sweeper cover for one.
Anrich Nortje (3-0-9-0) is back into the attack.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Pollard flat-bats it down the ground to long off for a single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Full again, on middle, right into the arc of Pollard. He murders it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball agian, outside off. Russell slashes it to sweeper cover only for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Clever from Dwaine Pretorius! Takes the pace off, outside off. Andre Russell has a swing at it but fails to connect.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Russell power! Fuller in length, outside off. Andre Russell stands tall and smacks it over the bowler's head to long off for a boundary. Brute force from Andre Russell!
Andre Russell is the new man in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Dwaine Pretorius comes on to bowl his first over and finds success. He dishes out a full ball, a slower one, outside off. Chris Gayle throws the kitchen sink at it but is too early into the stroke. The ball goes off the outside edge and carries through to the keeper. Heinrich Klaasen moves to his left and completes the catch.
Dwaine Pretorius comes to bowl now.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Pollard steers it to backward point. Rassie van der Dussen gets his body behind and stops the ball. Saves a certain boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle. Gayle pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Yet another single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes full but way too outside off. Gayle leaves it alone. Wide given.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Kieron Pollard swipes it across to deep mid-wicket. A single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Gayle pulls it to deep mid-wicket for just a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Pollard smashes it to deep square leg. He crosses ends.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but West Indies will take it all! Full again, outside off. Kieron Pollard has a massive swing at it. The ball goes off the inside edge to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Fuller in length, outside off. Kieron Pollard toe-ends it back to the bowler. Kagiso Rabada will have to reload again as he has overstepped. Free Hit coming up...
Kagiso Rabada (3-0-17-1) is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a single. A good over for West Indies. 16 runs coming from it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, on off. Gayle knocks this one in front of long off for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tabraiz Shamsi is under pressure now! Bowls it way too outside off, left alone. Wided.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Universe Boss flexing his muscles now! Full and straight, Chris Gayle sends the ball sailing straight down the ground for a biggie.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on leg. Kieron Pollard nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The big guy goes big! Loopy ball on leg, Kieron Pollard makes room for himself and gets down on one knee. He slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 100 up for West Indies!
15.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on leg. Kieron Pollard works it to mid-wicket.
Tabraiz Shamsi comes back on.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, West Indies are 143/8. The live updates of South Africa vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs West Indies, South Africa vs West Indies live score, South Africa vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.