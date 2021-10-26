South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs West Indies from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A good bumper to end! Reeza ducks under it. A good over for South Africa. 108 needed in 90 balls.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Slightly short and it sits up to be hit. Reeza pulls this over the mid-wicket fielder. Races away to the fence. Reeza looks in some form.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, Rassie flicks it through square leg for one.
4.3 overs (3 Runs) Up and over! Shorter and outside off, Reeza plays it over covers. Not right off the middle and hence, it does not go to the fence. Three taken.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Yet again on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one more.
4.1 overs (1 Run) A single to begin Russell's spell! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Andre Russell comes into the attack.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) On a good length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen nudges it to through mid-wicket. He pushes hard for the second run and gets it comfortably. Kieron Pollard runs hard from mid on but could not prevent the second run.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket for another single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen clips it to deep square leg. A single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen defends it on the off side off the backfoot.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Reeza Hendricks tucks it off the hips to deep square leg for a run.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Reeza Hendricks is looking in a good touch! Short of a length, outside off. Reeza Hendricks hangs back, waits for the ball to come and plays it late to the third man region for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, on middle, at 100 kph. Rassie van der Dussen stabs the ball towards mid-wicket.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, played to mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on leg. That was very quick from Akeal Hosein. Rassie van der Dussen looks to work it on the leg side. The ball goes off the leading edge and falls just short of Kieron Pollard at mid-wicket.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, clipped to mid-wicket for one.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant batting! Akeal Hosein now shortens his length, on middle. Reeza Hendricks stays deep in his crease and swivel-pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Full and on middle, in the hitting arc. Reeza Hendricks stands still and launches it over long on for a biggie. He reaches to 1000 T20I runs as well.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Good-length ball, on top of off. Rassie van der Dussen blocks it on the off side. A tidy over from Ravi Rampaul. Only 2 runs from it.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Reeza Hendricks stands up on his toes and eases it to backward point for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on off, coming back in sharply. Reeza Hendricks didn't account for the movement. He gets hit on the thigh pad trying to play outside the line.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Hendricks works it through mid-wicket for one.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off, at 133 kph. Rassie van der Dussen prods and punches it through covers. Gets off the mark with a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen comes forward and tucks it on the leg side.
Rassie van der Dussen walks out to bat. Also, Ravi Rampaul to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Flatter ball, angling it on the pads. Temba Bavuma rocks back and works it to mid on. He scampers across for a quick single. Andre Russell picks the ball quickly and throws it in one motion at the bowler's end. He scores a direct hit at the stumps. The umpire takes it upstairs. Replay shows Temba Bavuma is caught well short and has to walk back to the pavilion. Great work from Andre Russell and South Africa lose their first wicket. Just the kind of start West Indies needed.
A decision for run out has been sent upstairs! Temba Bavuma might well be short of his crease as there was a direct hit at the bowler's end.
0.5 over (1 Run) Angling it on the pads, Reeza Hendricks nudges it to mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
0.4 over (0 Run) On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
0.3 over (1 Run) Quicker ball, on middle, at 100 kph. Temba Bavuma knocks it in front of mid on for a single.
0.2 over (1 Run) Shortens his length, on middle. Reeza Hendricks gets off the mark as well by tucking it through mid-wicket.
0.1 over (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Temba Bavuma clips it to square leg for a single. South Africa and Temba Bavuma are underway!
