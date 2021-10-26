South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It continues to rain boundaries now! This is short and on middle, Lewis rocks back and once again with his brute force, forces it just over mid on. Boundary to end! Back-to-back big overs for the Windies.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in a row! Lewis gets going now! This is right in his arc, where he loves it. Full and on middle, inviting him to hit straight, he accepts it and clears the long on fence. Runs are flowing now.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! Lewis is in his element now! He really powered that! Shorter and Lewis picks the length early, rocks back and hammers it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Fires this one in on middle, Lewis hangs back and defends.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Lewis pulls but straight to square leg.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Just short! Could there have been a dive? Maybe! On middle, Lewis looks to play the slog sweep, this goes off the top edge, towards deep mid-wicket. Rassie van der Dussen runs in but fails to get to it, it lands a little in front of him, he does not stop it and two is taken.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Probably the momentum changing over. 12 from it! On the pads, cramped Lewis for room. He works it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! 10 from the last two balls! Exactly what the Windies needed! A friendly full toss and Lewis does not miss out, he hits it over the long off fence for a biggie.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been put away nicely and Windies will hope this breaks the shackles! It is not a good delivery by Rabada. Way outside off, lets Lewis free his arms, he hits it over point and it races away to the fence.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Lewis looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Yet another dot.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Just safe and just the one! Not good running! Short and outside off, Simmons looks to cut, it does hold in the wicket and hence, he mistimes it, it goes over cover-point for one. That could have been two.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A full toss not put away! This is not the Windies we know, way too cautious. Probably because of the last game. On off, Simmons plays it to point.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden! Outstanding stuff from Markram! Flatter and on off, Lewis pushes it to covers.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Make that 5! On middle, this is worked to the left of the bowler who gets there and stops a run.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Make that 4 dots in a row! This is very full and on the pads, Lewis sweeps but finds square leg. Struggling to find the gaps at the moment.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and angled into the middle pole, blocked again. Watchful from the two openers so far.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Really well bowled! Floats it up on middle, defended.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Lewis misses out! Shorter and outside off, he slaps it hard but to covers.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Tidy from Rabada too! Fuller and outside off, Simmons opens the face of the bat and guides it towards point where the fielder dives to his left and makes a good stop.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Really good stop by the keeper! Really full but on the pads, Lewis looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes to the right of Heinrich Klaasen who dives and gets a hand to it. Saves three for his side. Leg bye.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Just outside off, Simmons plays it late and down to third man for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length now on middle, defended.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Slashes but misses! Simmons has enough of sighters. Skips down the track and Rabada bowls it short and wide outside off, it stays a touch low. Simmons slashes but misses.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Right on the money to begin with! Length and on middle, Simmons looks to defend but it goes off the inner half on the leg side.
Who will bowl from the other end? Kagiso Rabada it is!
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end! A tidy start by Markram! On off, fuller, this is hit towards mid off for one.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another one, tossed up nicely and on middle, defended.
0.4 over (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Simmons works it to mid-wicket.
0.3 over (1 Run) Lewis is off the mark! Shorter and on middle, Lewis pushes it down to long on and gets to the other end.
0.2 over (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this lands and holds its line. Lewis blocks.
0.2 over (1 Run) Turn and nice amount of turn! Just the second ball! This is wide outside off. Lewis leaves it alone. Wided.
0.1 over (1 Run) A huge mix-up and you would expect Markram, who is a gun fielder to hit the stumps with the time he had! Big chance goes abegging! This is on middle, Simmons works it to the right of the bowler. Simmons calls for one, Lewis initially takes off but then stops, eventually goes for it. That confusion almost cost Simmons his wicket as he too stuttered. Markram gets to the ball quickly, gets to his feet, takes his time and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Windies are off the mark, in a fortunate way.
The players of both the teams are out for their respective national anthems! First West Indies followed by South Africa's. We are done with the national anthems and it is game time! The South African team have made their way out to the middle. Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons are the opening batters for West Indies. Before we begin, the players of both the teams take the knee to protest against racism. Aiden Markram to start with the ball.
Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies, says that toss is always 50-50. Mentions that they didn't do well in the last game batting first and they would want to change that. Tells that they have experienced players in their side and are up for the challenge. Informs that Obed McCoy misses out and Hayden Walsh comes in for him.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa, says they would want to have a look and know what they are chasing. States they have had a look at everything, the positives and the negatives. Tells that Windies are a power-hitting side and they know what areas they have to target. Adds batting is what they need to improve on. Informs that Quinton de Kock is out for personal reasons and Hendricks comes in.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh (In for Obed McCoy), Ravi Rampaul.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks (In for Quinton de Kock), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS UPDATE - South Africa have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop is down for the pitch report. He says the surface is a hard one and it has got enough grass, it should be a good pitch. Adds that there should not be any dew and it should remain a good wicket.
South Africa too, lost their opening encounter but they fought hard against a tough Aussie side. Their batting did not click but in the first game it was their bowling and some outstanding fielding which kept them in the contest right till the end. The likes of Quinton de Kock, their skipper Temba Bavuma and the in-form Rassie van der Dussen at the top of the order are crucial for South Africa's chances as far as making it to the semi-final is concerned. They have a world-class bowling unit and the Protea skipper can certainly bank on his bowlers to bail them out from any situation. It is their batting unit which needs to perform at this stage and the South African side would be eager to bounce back in this encounter. Eventually it is going to be South Africa's bowlers vs West Indies' batters that will decide the outcome of this match and we are in for an exciting battle. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, suffered a thumping defeat against England in their opening game as their winning streak against the English side in T20 WC was put to bed in Dubai. The men in maroon were completely blown away by a strong England side in the first game and they would be looking to make amends against South Africa in their second game. The West Indies side are coming into this mega event with a strong reputation but their big guns will have to deliver against the Proteas. Pollard and his men would be well aware of the fact that this a very crucial game in terms of finishing in the top 2 of the points table and they cannot afford to lose this game. They are one of the most dangerous T20 sides going around and we can certainly expect a comeback from a champion side like the West Indies.
Hello folks! Welcome to game number 18 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 where South Africa will take on the defending champions, West Indies. Both South Africa and West Indies have played just one game so far in this competition and both of them ended up losing their opening fixture. With matches coming thick and fast, neither team can afford to leave things for too late.
