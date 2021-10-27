South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets in their second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday in Dubai. Chasing the target of 144 runs Aiden Markram scored 51 runs with the help of 2 fours and 4 sixes. Markram stitched an unbeaten partnership of 83 runs with Rassie van der Dussen (43*) for the third wicket. Reeza Hendrick also played an important part in South Africa's chase as he scored 39 runs while opening the batting. Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell put in a splendid performance in the field to run out Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma in the first over of the chase. Bavuma pushed Akeal Hosein's carrom ball to mid-on and went for a risky single but Russell picked the ball quickly and hit the bullseye to get the opener out.

ICC shared a video of Bavuma's run out on their Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Calamity for South Africa in the first over. Skipper, Temba Bavuma is on his way after a direct hit from Andre Russell."

Watch the video here:

Earlier, while batting first, West Indies put up a total of 143 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Evin Lewis top-scored for the Caribbean team with his 56-run knock.

Pacer Dwaine Pretorius was the most successful bowler for South Africa as he picked three wickets in two overs towards the end. Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje got one wicket each. Nortje gave just 14 runs in his fours over and he was also adjudged player of the match for his economical bowling against the two-time champions.

With this win, South Africa moved to the fourth spot in Group 1 points table and are tied on two points with England, Australia and Sri Lanka. However, the Eoin Morgan-led England team are on the top spot with a much better net-run-rate. South Africa will now face Sri Lanka in their third match of the tournament on Saturday.

On the other hand, this was the second consecutive loss for the defending champions West Indies and they have three matches left in their campaign. To qualify for the semifinals, the Kieron Pollard-led side needs to make most of their remaining fixtures. West Indies will face Bangladesh next on Friday.