South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Bangladesh from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Shamim Hossain tucks it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs. At the halfway mark, Bangladesh are 40/5.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Short from Norje again, on middle. A well directed short-pitched delivery. Shamim Hossain sways away from it.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Liton Das hops and guides it to third man for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball, on leg. Liton Das ducks under it. Wide signalled by the umpire.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Das pushes it to the off side.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Das nudges it to mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Liton Das dabs it towards point where the fielder dives to his right to stop the ball.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single! Outside off, this is guided towards point. The fielder there dives to his left, it hits the hand and goes towards third man for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hossain works it through square leg for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Hossain pushes it to covers.
8.2 overs (0 Run) An inswinger this time, the line is way too straight, Hossain looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls to the keeper.
Shamim Hossain is the new man in.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Two in two for South Africa and really not sure what Afif tried to play there! It is his first ball. He just steps down the track, it is bowled full and on middle, Afif swings across the line but misses, the ball clips his pad and goes on to shatter his stumps. All falling apart for Bangladesh.
Afif Hossain walks out to bat.
Mahmudullah takes a review. He is sure that it didn't come off the bat. Ultra Edge confirms there was some glove on it and Mahmudullah will have to depart. Bangladesh lose the review as well.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Not sure how Mahmudullah did not know he hit that! Probably it was a review in hope! Bangladesh slip further and it is Nortje who gets his first now. Extra bounce again does the trick! Short and on off, Mahmudllah looks to fend it away. It gets big on him. He fails to ride on top of the bounce. It hits the glove, then the shoulder and lobs to point where Markram takes an easy catch. Mahmudullah reviews. Replays show that there is a spike on Ultra Edge.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Looks to bowl a yorker but ends up serving a full toss, it is hit down to long on for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Das stays back and blocks.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angled into the pads, Mahmudullah looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side for a leg bye.
7.2 overs (0 Run) That has jagged back in sharply! Length and on off, slightly shorter. It comes back in. Mahmudullah is cut into half as he tries to put bat on ball. It goes over the middle pole.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
Anrich Nortje is back on. Just 2 runs from his first over.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Outside off, Mahmudullah punches it to point. A tidy start from Dwaine Pretorius. Only 3 runs from the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Mahmudullah makes room for himself and steps out. He reaches out for it but misses.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Liton Das puts a stride forward and drives it towards sweeper cover. A single is taken.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Mahmudullah guides it to point. He crosses ends.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, outside off. Liton Das steers it towards deep backward point for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, at 117 kph, on off. Liton Das pushes it back to the bowler.
Dwaine Pretorius comes to bowl.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Mahmudullah lets it go to the keeper.
5.5 overs (0 Run) In the air, but safe! Rabada is on fire! Back of a length, around off. Mahmudullah looks to block it off the back foot but the ball hits him high on his bat and lobs up in the air just in front of him. Rabada runs forward to take the catch but it falls short of him.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is well wide outside off, Mahmudullah looks to drive but misses.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short but down the leg side, Mahmudullah lets it go. Wided.
Mahmudullah is the new man in.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Close! This one tails back in from outside off, Mahmudullah looks to flick but it goes off the inner half through square leg. Two taken.
The on-field umpires want to see if it is a clean catch and therefore they have sent it upstairs. They are checking if Reeza Hendricks has caught that cleanly! The soft signal is OUT. The replay shows that Reeza Hendricks had his hands underneath the ball and so it is a clean catch.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a clean catch! Rabada is breathing fire here as he has his third. Shorter and on off, Rahim looks to defend but the extra bounce does him in. This flies off the outside edge towards widish slip where Reeza Hendricks takes a sharp catch above his head. Rahim hangs around as he is not sure about it being taken cleanly. It is referred and replays show Hendricks has done well to hang onto it.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Rahim blocks.
5.1 overs (0 Run) In the air... safe! Almost got the hat-trick! Shorter and on middle, Rahim looks to nudge it on the leg side. He closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge but lands well short of point.
