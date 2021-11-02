South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Bangladesh from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on the pads. Shamim Hossain clips it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, outside off. Shamim Hossain slices it over the cover region for a brace.
14.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Full ball, outside off. Shamim Hossain drives it to mid off for a single. Free Hit coming up.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Mahedi Hasan tickles it to fine leg for a run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches it full and outside off, Mahedi Hasan throws the kitchen sink at it but again fails to connect.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Mahedi Hasan looks to defend on the back foot but gets beaten on the outside edge.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Mahedi Hasan has swing at it but misses.
14.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Short of a length, outside off. Mahedi Hasan has a slash at it but misses. Kagiso Rabada has overstepped and Mahedi Hasan will get a free hit.
Kagiso Rabada (3-0-14-3) to bowl out.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Shamim Hossain pushes it back to the bowler.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Shamim Hossain rocks back to cut but finds the backward point fielder.
South Africa have taken a review for an LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the impact was umpire's call and it was going down leg. South Africa lose a review.
13.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Shamim Hossain survives! Tossed up, around leg. Hossain looks to play the reverse sweep but he misses and gets hit on his pad. Tabraiz Shamsi puts in an appeal but the umpire says no. Quinton de Kock suggests Temba Bavuma to opt for a review. The Ball Tracker shows that the impact is umpire's call and the wickets missing.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, down leg. Mahedi Hasan stays back and tucks it to the leg side for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Mahedi Hasan blocks it out.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, down leg. Shamim Hossain looks for a sweep but it goes off the inner half behind square on the leg side for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, around off. Mahedi Hasan pushes it to cover.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Shamim Hossain eases it to long on for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Mahedi Hasan guides it behind square on the off side for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A tad short, down leg. Mahedi Hasan clips it to short fine leg.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off. Mahedi Hasan looks to drive but it goes off the outer half and it goes just past David Miller at backward point. Two taken.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Bangladesh! Flatter ball, on middle. Mahedi Hasan stays back and just guides it past the short third man fielder for a boundary.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Shamim Hossain prods and drives it to cover.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, around leg. Shamim Hossain blocks it off the front foot.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Mahedi Hasan skips down and drills it to long off for a run.
The new batter in is Mahedi Hasan.
Liton Das have opted for a review. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows all three reds. Bangladesh lose a review. The on-field decision will stay.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Bangladesh lose a review as well! Nicely tossed up, on middle, turning in sharply. Liton Das looks to flick but he misses and gets hit on his front pad. Tabraiz Shamsi puts in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger in no time. Das opts for a review but the Ball Tracker indicates three reds and it is OUT! Das takes his walk back to the pavilion.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around middle, turning in late. Liton Das clips it to mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off. Liton Das carves it through covers for a couple of runs.
Tabraiz Shamsi is brought into the attack now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Another flatter one and coming in with the angle from middle. Liton Das tucks it to the right of the bowler and collects a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, around leg. Shamim Hossain flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a run.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, around off. Shamim Hossain pushes it to mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Shamim Hossain prods to block this one out.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A tad short, outside off. Liton Das rocks back and pulls it along the ground towards deep mid-wicket for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Liton Das cuts it to backward point.
