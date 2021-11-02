Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Bangladesh Crumble, 8 Down vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, SA vs BAN: South Africa take on Bangladesh in a Group 1 fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup Score: South Africa face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi© AFP
Bangladesh are eight wickets down against South Africa in a Group 1 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Proteas kept it late to secure a much-needed win against Sri Lanka in their last game, thanks to a late flourish from David Miller. Ahead of their potentially group-deciding game against England on Saturday, the Temba Bavuma-led side will aim to bolster their chances of qualifying for the semis with a win over struggling Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh have lost all three of their games so far. Shakib Al Hasan will miss this game as he has been ruled out of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Super 12 - Match 30, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Nov 02, 2021
Play In Progress
SA
BAN
84/10 (18.2)
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.58
% chance to win
SA 96%
BAN 4%
Batsman
Shoriful Islam
0 (0)
Bowler
Anrich Nortje
8/3 (3.2)
Tabraiz Shamsi
21/2 (4)
- 17:06 (IST)SIX!First six of the match and it comes from the bat of Mahedi Hassan.BAN: 83/8 (17.3)
- 17:05 (IST)RUN OUT!Bavuma with the direct hit and Taskin Ahmed is well short off the crease.T Ahmed run out (Bavuma) 3 (5)BAN: 77/8
- 16:54 (IST)OUT!Shamsi strikes again. Bangladesh 7 wickets down. Shamim Hossain departs.S Hossain c Maharaj b Shamsi 11 (20)BAN: 64/7 (15.2)
- 16:40 (IST)FOUR!Mahedi Hasan makes room and plays a late cut to find the boundary. Much needed boundary for Bangladesh.BAN: 50/6 (12.1 ov)
- 16:35 (IST)OUT!Tabraiz Shamsi get's in on the act. Litton Das departs. Trapped plumb in front of the stump.L Das lbw b Shamsi 24 (36)BAN: 45/6 (11.3 ov)
- 16:26 (IST)ONE RUN!End of the 10th over. A decent over from Nortje. Bangladesh have looked vulnerable and could crumble at any time.BAN: 40/5 (10 ov)
- 16:18 (IST)BOWLED!Pretorius joins the party. Castles Afif Hossain. Bangladesh now 5 down.BAN: 34/5A Hossain b D Pretorius 0 (1)BAN: 34/5 (8.1 ov)
- 16:14 (IST)GONE!Wicket! Nortje gets the wicket of the Bangladesh skipper. Pitches it short and the ball flicks of the glove and Markram takes an easy catch.Mahmudullah c Markram b Nortje 3 (9)BAN: 34/4
- 16:07 (IST)EXCELLENT OVER FOR SA!That's brilliant bowling from Dwayne Pretorius. Just three runs off it.BAN: 31/3 (7 ov)
- 16:04 (IST)END OF THE POWERPLAY!Bangladesh are 28/3 after the powerplay. Kagiso Rabada struck thrice in quick successions to remove Naim, Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim. Can Bangladesh recover from this.BAN: 28/3 (6 ov)
- 15:58 (IST)OUT!Rabada is on flames at the moment. Another wicket for him. Mushfiqur Rahim is gone for none. That's a big blow for Bangladesh.M Rahim c R Hendricks b Rabada 0 (3)BAN: 24/3
- 15:54 (IST)END OF THE OVER!Kagiso Rabada strikes twice in as many balls to remove Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar. Bangladesh are on the backfoot.BAN: 24/2 (5 ov)
- 15:49 (IST)OUT!GONE! TWO IN TWO BALLS! Rabada is on fire.S Sarkar Lbw b K Rabada 0 (1)BAN: 22/2 (3.6)
- 15:46 (IST)OUT!Rabada gets his man. Naim departs. Early blow for Bangladesh.M Naim c Hendricks b Rabada 9 (11)BAN: 22/1 (3.5 ov)
- 15:41 (IST)FOUR!That's sloppy from Markram. Gifts two extra runs to Bangladesh.BAN: 16/0 (2.5 ov)
- 15:37 (IST)FOUR!Nice Shot! Litton Das! Drives towards extra cover for four.BAN: 8/0 (1.2)
- 15:35 (IST)END OF THE OVER!A decent start for South Africa. Excellent over from Keshav Maharaj. Just 4 runs off it.BAN: 4/0 (1 ov)
- 15:24 (IST)PLAYING XI'S ARE OUT!SA XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz ShamsiBAN XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed
- 15:05 (IST)SA WIN TOSS!South Africa have won the toss and have decided to bowl first against Bangladesh.
- 14:24 (IST)HELLO!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the Group 1 game between South Africa and Bangladesh from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Topics mentioned in this article
