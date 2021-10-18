Sri Lanka and Namibia will face off in Match 4 of Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Sri Lanka won both their warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup, beating Bangladesh by four wickets and then easing to a 39-run win over T20 World Cup debutants Papua New Guinea. Namibia, on the other hand, lost both of theirs - by 32 runs to Oman in the first and by 19 runs to Scotland in the second. The top four of the eight teams in Round 1 will qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup Sri Lanka vs Namibia match will be played on Monday, October 18.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia match?

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)