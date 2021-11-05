Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side will be up against Namibia on Friday in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After losing their first game to Group 2 table-toppers Pakistan, New Zealand made a remarkable comeback against India and Scotland with their one-sided victories in both games. On the other side, playing their first-ever T20 World Cup, Namibia have won just one of the three games they have played in the tournament. While New Zealand eye a place in the semi-finals, Namibia will aim to bow out of the tournament on a high.

Where will the New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Friday, November 5.

What time will the New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)