Scotland vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Scotland vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle and leg. Leask flicks it through mid-wicket for another single. These two batters are slowly building now.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, angling into the batter. Cross punches it through covers for a run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Cross steers it towards point.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Leask comes inside the line and flicks it towards deep square leg. They get a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good-length ball, on the fourth stump line. Leask looks to defend it out but misses.
Jan Frylinck comes back on.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Cross flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket. The ball evades the fielder there. A single is taken.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off, Cross drives it through covers for a single. Good over for Scotland, 7 runs coming off it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Full length and on off. Cross blocks it back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal for lbw but the umpire is unmoved. A length ball, around off, this nips in a long way. Cross looks to flick it away but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Wiese appeals but the umpire was quick to deny it.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Leask looks to push it to the off side. The ball takes the inside edge and goes towards fine leg. A single now.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PULLED AWAY! Much-needed boundary for Scotland. Slighly short and on off. Leask comes forward and pulls it over mid-wicket to bag a boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A single now! A length ball, around off. Cross hangs back and guides it towards third man for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Around off and stroked through covers for another single.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter one, on middle and leg, Cross works it off the back foot towards wide long on for a couple. Good running.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and nudged on the leg side for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Scholtz floats it up, outside off, tempting the batter. Michael Leask looks to go after it but is beaten on the outside edge.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the leg stump, Cross punches it off the back foot down to long on for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Slowed up, on leg stump. Leask goes deep in his crease and works it through mid-wicket for one.
Bernard Scholtz to roll his arm now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller, around off and angling away. Cross looks to cut but is beaten.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A half-volley, outside off stump, Leask strikes it nicely but can't beat the man at cover. They do take a quick single though.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Cross tucks it towards square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length again, outside off and this is cut away towards third man for another single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle and angling across. Cross guides it down to third man for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off and this is tapped towards cover-point.
JJ Smit comes back on. Gave away just 2 runs in his first over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off and this one seams back in sharply. Leask is caught on the crease and gets rapped on the pads. Scotland are 22/4 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcomes boundary for Scotland. Slightly fuller, around off, Leask looks to go after it. The ball takes the inside edge and goes past the leg stump, into the fine leg fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On off and kept out on the off side by Leask.
Michael Leask walks out to bat.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! David Wiese's purple patch continues as he gets a wicket in his first over. Wiese pitches this one slightly further, around the off stump and once again the ball nips back in off the surface. Craig Wallace gets caught on the crease as he looks to keep it out but the ball goes on to rap him on the pads. The umpire doesn't hesitate to raise his finger and Scotland lose their fourth wicket inside the Powerplay.
5.2 overs (0 Run) That was close! Wiese bowls this one on a perfect length, on off and the ball nips back in sharply after pitching. Craig Wallace gets cut in half as the ball comes off the thigh pad on its way to the keeper.
5.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A length ball, angled into the pads. Cross looks to flick but misses and the ball goes off the pads on the leg side. They do get a leg bye.
David Wiese is brought into the attack now.
5.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Wiese starts off with a fullish ball down the leg side. Cross misses the flick and a wide is signalled.
