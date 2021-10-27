Scotland vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Scotland vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Smit flick it to short fine leg for another single. 25 needed in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off. Smit hangs back and looks to cut it away but misses.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, down leg. Smit misses his flick. Wide called.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Wiese works it to long on for a single.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple more now! Touch short and on off. David Wiese pulls it to deep square leg. Brad Wheal does well in the deep to stop the boundary. The batters take two runs.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around middle and leg. Smit clips it to the leg side for a single.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good-looking shot! Smit is on the charge straightaway. A length ball, outside off. Smit hangs back and punches it through point for a boundary.
Safyaan Sharif (2-0-5-1) is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and short, on off. Smit stays back and pulls it through mid-wicket. He gets a single this time.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On off. Smit whips it to mid-wicket but straight to the fielder.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on off. Smit prods and pushes it towards backward point for a couple.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Smit plays it back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Wiese chases it. The ball takes the inside edge and goes towards fine leg. They take one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Wiese looks to chase it but misses.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, flicked through square leg for a brace.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Wiese cuts it through point for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Smit pushes it to cover for a single.
JJ Smit is the new batsman in.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Matt gets his first wicket. Mark Watt bowls down the leg yet again and this time it is fruitful. Scotland get their fourth wicket. Full and down leg. Williams comes down the track but misses his flick. The keeper goes to his left collects the ball and is quick to whip the bails to get rid of Williams. The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm if it was caught behind. The UltraEdge shows the bat was absent and the stumping was a neat one.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. Williams slashes it through covers for a brace.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Williams comes down and tucks it to the leg side.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) A touch shorter, on leg stump. David Wiese goes on the back foot and tucks it behind square on the leg side for an easy two.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on off and Wiese taps it back onto the deck.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads and this is flicked behind square for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on leg stump. Wiese drives it past mid on for a single.
David Wiese comes out at number 5.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! What a ripper from Michael Leask! Leask slows this one up and flights it beautifully around middle and leg stump. Gerhard Erasmus is completely beaten in flight as he strides forward to play at it. The ball goes between bat and pad and clips the top of leg stump. The skipper has to depart and Michael Leask is absolutely ecstatic.
Michael Leask comes into the attack now.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter one, on off. Williams goes deep in his crease to pull it towards long off for a single.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and they get two runs. Around off and this is punched off the back foot by Erasmus towards point where the fielder makes a half stop. The batters take two off the misfield. Good running.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A touch short and wide, cut away through cover for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Can't get it through. A low full toss, on off and Craig Williams strokes it straight to cover.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, angled into middle stump. Williams keeps it out.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, on off and Gerhard Erasmus dabs it down towards short third man for a quick single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and blocked out by Erasmus.
