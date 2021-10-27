Scotland vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Scotland vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Michael Van Lingen pushes it to mid off for a single. Josh Davey has been a tad expensive in his second over. He gives away 10 runs off it.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Michael Van Lingen is on the charge now. A length ball, on off. Michael Van Lingen drills it past mid on for a boundary.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top Shot. Michael Van Lingen gets the first boundary of the chase. That should break the shackles. Touch short and on off. Michael Van Lingen pulls it over mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! A length ball, outside off. Michael Van Lingen comes down the track and looks to heave it away but misses.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Davey comes around the wicket now. On a length, around off. Michael Van Lingen pushes it to cover.
4.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Williams swings his blade at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards deep backward point. They take one.
Josh Davey (1-0-5-0) to bowl from the opposite end now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, attacking the stumps. Michael Van Lingen defends it back to the bowler.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Michael Van Lingen pushes it to extra cover.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Craig Williams taps it to point. Michael Van Lingen sets off for a single but is sent back by his partner. He is halfway down the track. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The batters eventually takes a single off overthrows. Replay shows that had that hit the stumps, Michael Van Lingen was a goner.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Michael Van Lingen looks to pull but misses. He gets hit on the thigh pad. Safyaan Sharif appeals for an LBW but the umpire is unmoved. The batters take a leg bye.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle, at 125 kph. Craig Williams hops and tucks it to square leg for a run.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Craig Williams defends it on the off side.
Here comes the first bowling change. Safyaan Sharif comes on to bowl.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, steered towards point. Excllent bowling from Brad Wheal. Just 2 runs from it.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off, at 134 kph. Michael Van Lingen looks to drive but gets beaten by the inward movement.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) On a good length, outside off. Michael Van Lingen punches it off the backfoot through covers for a couple of runs.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on leg. Michael Van Lingen tries to clip it on the leg side but gets rapped on the pads once again.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on leg. Michael Van Lingen looks to work it on the leg side. Gets an inside edge back onto the pads.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Pulled to mid-wicket. The fielder moves to his right to stop the ball.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Crunched but straight to the fielder! Good-length ball, outside off. Craig Williams slaps it on the backfoot but straight to the fielder at covers.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, on middle. Michael Van Lingen knocks it in front of mid on for a run.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) Two again! On a good length, outside off, at 128 kph. Michael Van Lingen steers it to deep point for a brace.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on middle. Michael Van Lingen tucks it to deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Overpitched delivery, on middle. Michael Van Lingen drills it to mid on.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good line and length from Josh Davey! Around off, swinging away, Michael Van Lingen looks to push it on the off side. The ball whizzes past the outside edge.
Josh Davey to steam in from the opposite end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off, shaping away from the batter, at 130 kph. Craig Williams prods and looks to defend. The ball zips past the outside edge. 6 runs from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Craig Williams defends it on the off side.
0.4 over (1 Run) Nearly dragged on! Length ball outside off, Michael Van Lingen looks to drive. The ball goes off the inside edge past the stumps to short fine leg. A single is taken.
0.3 over (0 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Michael Van Lingen pushes it back to the bowler.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Namibia got the start they wanted with the ball and have now got a start with the bat as well. This is bowled full and on leg, Michael Van Lingen looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off the pads and races away to the fine leg fence.
0.1 over (1 Run) Brad Wheal starts with a short of a length, on middle. Craig Williams hops and drops the ball on the leg side. He takes a single. Namibia and Craig Williams are underway!
