Scotland vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Scotland vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (3 Runs) 3 runs.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary but Matthew Cross will take it. Slightly pitched up, outside off and Cross looks to drive it through covers. He ends up getting an outside edge past the first slip and the ball races away into the fence.
4.4 overs (0 Run) This one's on a length, around off and shapes in beautifully. Matthew Cross looks to play the on drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball, on off and shaping in. Cross blocks it out.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Nice shot for no run. Ruben Trumpelmann pitches it up, on off, trying to bring it back in. Cross plays a lovely cover drive but straight to the fielder.
4.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off and slanting across. Wallace looks to drive at it but gets an outside edge down to third man for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Very full on leg, Matthew Cross misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. Another great over for Namibia. Just 2 runs from it.
3.5 overs (0 Run) This ball stays low as well! Not enough bounce again and Matthew Cross tries punching it to the off side but misses.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short in length, outside off. Matthew Cross goes for the dab but the ball stays a little low. It sneaks it under his bat.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Craig Wallace pushes it to mid off for a quick single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Full and shaping back in, Matthew Cross gets an inside edge to mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Width on offer, outside off, angling away. Matthew Cross leaves it alone.
JJ Smit comes into the attack now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on leg. Matthew Cross misses the glance off the thigh. He gets hit on the pads and the batters take a leg bye.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle and leg. Craig Wallace wrists it to deep square leg for a run.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row! Length ball, on the stumps. Craig Wallace works it on the leg side.
2.3 overs (0 Run) That's a jaffa! Good-length ball, shaping away, outside off. Craig Wallace goes feeling for it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Similar length from Ruben Trumpelmann, Craig Wallace dabs the ball in front of cover.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, in the channel outside off. Craig Wallace taps it to point.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Matthew Cross bunts the ball to the left of the bowler. Another good over for Namibia. Just 2 runs from it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Matthew Cross defends it on the off side.
1.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! It is all happening here! Length ball, on off. Craig Williams punches it towards extra cover. The fielder picks the ball and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. Namibia think they have another wicket and appeal for a run out. The umpire take it upstairs. The bat was initialy grounded and then bounced off. The third umpire hence gives it not out.
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays roll in to show that the had just made it inside the crease. The batter is safe. Scotland camp will be relieved after seeing that.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle, at 128 kph. Craig Williams looks to work it on the leg side. He misses and gets hit on the pads. Big appeal for an LBW but not given.
1.2 overs (1 Run) First runs off the bat! Short of a length, on off. Matthew Cross hops and looks to punch. The ball goes off the outside edge to third man for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on middle, at 125 kph. Matthew Cross tucks it on the leg side.
Who will walk from the other end? Jan Frylinck it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Ouch! A good-length ball, on middle and angling in. Craig Wallace is caught on the crease as the ball hits him flush on the arms. End of an unreal first over by Ruben Trumpelmann. Just a couple of wides and three wickets off it.
Craig Wallace comes out at number 5.
0.5 over (0 Run) No hat-trick! Swinging down the leg side and Wallace looks to flick, the ball comes off the pads and the keeper dives nicely to his left and pouches it.
Review time! Richie Berrington takes it upstairs for an lbw review. The on-field decision is out. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows it is umpire's call when the ball hits the wickets. Richie Berrington has to walk back on a golden duck.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Oh my word, Ruben Trumpelmann is all over Scotland! He bowls it on a good length, curving back in, on middle and leg. Richie Berrington with a slanted frontfoot tries to defend but misses. Ruben Trumpelmann along with the other fielders appeal for an LBW. The umpire takes his time before raising his finger. Richie Berrington opts for a review. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows umpire's call on wickets hitting and Richie Berrington has to walk back to the pavilion for a golden duck as well. Ruben Trumpelmann is on a hat-trick now! A dream start for Namibia!
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Namibia in dreamland! On a good length, on off, shaping in. Calum MacLeod stays deep in his crease and decides to have a poke at it. He plays it away from the body and gifts a feather to the keeper. Zane Green accepts the offering with grace and Calum MacLeod has to depart for a duck as well. Scotland lose their second wicket.
Who will walk out now? Richie Berrington it is.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, down the leg side. Calum MacLeod looks to flick but misses again. The keeper dives to his left to stop the ball. Wide given.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full again, on middle, at 142 kph, shaping in. Calum MacLeod clears his front leg and defends it back to the bowler.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down leg. Calum MacLeod looks to flick but misses. Wided.
Who will walk out now? Calum MacLeod it is.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Ruben Trumpelmann you beauty! What a start for Namibia! George Munsey has gone for a golden duck. Ruben Trumpelmann starts with a good-length ball, outside off. George Munsey without any feet movement tries to cut the ball. But it goes off the inner half of the bat and crashes back onto the stumps. Namibia drops the first blood!
Both the teams come out to the middle for their respective national anthems. First it will be Namibia's followed by the one of Scotland's. The Namibia players take the field now. Followed by the opening pair of Scotland, George Munsey and Matthew Cross. Before the game begins, all the players take the knee to show their support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Ruben Trumpelmann to start with the ball.
Richie Berrington, the stand in skipper of Scotland says that Kyle Coetzer has got a finger injury. Mentions that they will reassess him and hopefully, he is back for the next match. Informs that Craig Wallace comes in for Kyle. Adds that it is important that they forget that loss against Afghanistan and come back strong. Tells that they know Namibia very well and they will look to execute their plans well and get a win.
The skipper of Namibia, Gerhard Erasmus says that they will have a bowl first and adds that they have been chasing well and if they can do what they have done so far then they'll be fine. Informs that there are no changes to the squad. Mentions that it was an emotional qualifying campaign and now they have to hit the reset button and start again. On David Wiese, he says that Wiese is an integral part of the team and there are couple of other guys as well raring to go out there and perform. Adds that there is a lot of potential yet to be unleashed and ends by saying that the two teams play each other fairly often and know each other well.
Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Craig Wallace (In for Kyle Coetzer), Matthew Cross (WK), Richie Berrington (C), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.
Namibia (Unchanged playing XI) - Pikky Ya France, Zane Green (WK), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.
TOSS – The skippers walk out to the middle for an all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of Namibia. They will BOWL first.
Scotland passed the first hurdle exceedingly well as they topped their group winning 3 matches and made it through Super 12. However, in their first assignment, the Scottish side got hammered by Afghanistan as they put 190 on the board. They didn't enjoy their time with the willow as well as they got crumbled for just 60 runs. It is the perfect time for them now to regroup themselves and open their account with a win. So can Scotland put the humiliation of the last match behind them and get their first points on the table? Or will Namibia start their Super 12 journey on a positive note? Stay tuned for toss and team news.
Namibia will enter this match high on confidence. The side have won their last 2 matches and will look to make it hat-trick of wins. It is their first ever T20 World Cup appearance and made it through the Super 12s by thrashing Ireland in the qualifiers by 8 wickets. David Wiese played a huge role for them getting things done with his all-round heroics. The Gerhard Erasmus-led side are doing a commendable job and will be hopeful of giving their 100 percent in this match.
A warm welcome to the coverage of the 21st match of the T20 World Cup where two of the qualifying teams, Scotland and Namibia will go one on one against each other. Both sides have had special journeys to make it to this mega event and will be keen on making in their impact. So who are you backing up?
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.0 overs, Scotland are 17/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between Scotland and Namibia. Everything related to Scotland and Namibia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Scotland vs Namibia live score. Do check for Scotland vs Namibia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.