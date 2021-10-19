Scotland, after causing a major upset in their campaign opener against Bangladesh, will take on Papua New Guinea in match five of Round 1 of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat on Tuesday. While Scotland defeated Bangladesh by six runs in their first game. Chris Greaves was the star for Scotland with both bat and ball. At one stage, Scotland were reeling at 53 for six but Greaves bailed his side out of danger with a knock of 45 off just 28 deliveries and helped them post 140 runs on the board. He then picked up two big wickets, sending Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim back to the pavilion to help Scotland restrict Bangladesh to 134 for seven from their allotted 20 overs.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea were outclassed by Oman as they lost the match by 10 wickets. Oman restricted Papua New Guinea to 129 for nine from 20 overs. Then chased down the target with more than six overs to spare.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match will be played at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match will be played on Tuesday, October 19.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match?

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)