Scotland will take on Namibia in their second Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Scotland lost their first Super 12 game vs Afghanistan by 130 runs where they got all out for a total of 60 while chasing the target of 191 runs. However, this will be the first Super 12 game for Namibia who are playing their maiden T20 World Cup. Both teams have come into the Super 12 stage after securing the top-two positions in their respective Round 1 groups. Scotland topped Group B with three wins in three games while Namibia won two out of their three matches and finished second in Group A.

Where will the Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Wesnesday, October 27.

What time will the Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)