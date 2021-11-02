South Africa will be up against Bangladesh in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. South Africa are currently second on the Group 1 points table with two wins in three games while Bangladesh are placed bottom with three defeats in as many games. The Temba Bavuma-led side won a close encounter against Sri Lanka in the last match where 16 runs were needed in the final over. David Miller hit two sixes in the last over bowled by Lahiru Kumara and guided his team to their second win of the tournament.

On the other hand, Bangladesh had lost to the West Indies by 3 runs in their last game and are all but out of the tournament. Bangladesh will be without their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has been ruled out of the remaining tournament with a hamstring injury.

Where will the South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Tuesday, November 2.

What time will the South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)