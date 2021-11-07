Pakistan vs Scotland Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, George Munsey nudges it to long on for a single. A top class over from Imad Wasim. Just 4 runs from it. He finishes his spell with figures 4-0-17-0. At the halfway mark, Scotland are 41/2. 149 needed from 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on middle Richie Berrington drives it to long off for a run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Richie Berrington makes room and looks to cut but misses. That was inches away from hitting the off pole.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On off, George Munsey nudges it to square leg for one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, outside off. George Munsey looks to hit it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Richie Berrington pushes it to long off for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on leg. George Munsey looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, on leg. George Munsey blocks it out.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Richie Berrington gets low and sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A googly, on off. Richie Berrington has a slash at it but misses.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on off. Richie Berrington nudges it to mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Richie Berrington defends it back to the bowler.
Richie Berrington walks out to bat.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, dear! Nothing is going Scotland's way here. That is such an unlucky way to get out. Flatter ball, on off. Munsey hammers it down the ground. Wasim gets his hand down and gets something on it. The ball deflects and hits the stumps at the other end. Matthew Cross is way outside the crease and he is run out!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Chopped to long off for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Munsey pushes it past covers for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the pads. Cross works it away for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away past covers for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Darted down the leg side. Munsey misses the flick. Wide called.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, wide outside off. Munsey does not get to it. Wide called.
Imad Wasim (2-0-7-0) comes back on.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Chopped back to the bowler.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Cut away by Cross now. Two taken this time.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to point for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) How did that miss the stumps? Googly, on middle. Cross gets low to sweep but misses. The ball goes just past the leg pole. Hits the pads of Rizwan and rolls away. Bye taken.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, angling across off. Munsey looks to block but gets the outside edge towards point for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Swept to the leg side for one.
Shadab Khan to operate now.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cross misses the cut.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Munsey plays it with hard hands. The ball goes to the right of the bowler.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, lands outside off and nips back in. Cross misses the block and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away. There is an appeal for LBW but the umpire turns it down and the batters cross. Mohammad Rizwan jumps up a bit to suggest that height could be an issue there and Pakistan do not take the review.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Cross blocks it.
Matthew Cross walks out to bat.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! You miss and I hit says Hasan Ali and the struggle of Kyle Coetzer ends! Length ball, on off. Kyle Coetzer misses the drive and the ball hits the off pole. This looks like it was another slower one and Kyle Coetzer was once again, way too early in his stroke.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Length ball, slower in pace and outside off. Kyle Coetzer is days early in his slog and misses.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Flicked to mid-wicket.
