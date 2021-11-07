Pakistan vs Scotland Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Mohammad Hafeez chips it aerially towards deep mid-wicket for one.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Hafeez pushes it to cover.
DRINKS! Scotland have started the game really well. They have made it difficult for the Pakistani batters to free their arms. Scotland would hope to chip a couple more wickets to get an advantage in the game. Pakistan would want the skipper, Azam, to stick around for long and take it deep. Mohammad Hafeez is the new batsman in.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There he goes! Chris Greaves gets the wicket right away and Zaman has to walk back. Two dots and Zaman looks to break the shackles here. Shorter again, outside off. Zaman gets low and slog-sweeps it in the air. The ball goes towards deep mid-wicket but it does not have the legs on it. Michael Leask gets in position and takes it with ease.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball, on off. Cut away yet again to point.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and wider again. Cut to point.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, way outside off. Fakhar Zaman guides it wide of deep point for one.
Chris Greaves comes into the attack now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Zaman works it past square leg for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Azam drives it to deep cover for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Pushed to long on for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Pushed past covers for one.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads. Azam misses the flick. The ball rolls past short fine leg and two runs are taken.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smacked! Tossed up, on off. Azam clears his front leg and clubs it way over the long on fence.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full, on off. Zaman pushes it down the ground. The ball hits the stumps on the other end and goes to cover. Zaman comes out looking for a single. But Berrington chases the ball quickly and Zaman is sent back by Azam.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Richie Berrington goes full again, on off. Azam works it to wide of long on for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller, going down leg. Azam looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tap and run! Full length, on off. Zaman pushes it to mid off and takes off for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Length, on off. Azam eases it down to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on off. Azam comes across and tucks it through mid-wicket for a brace. Good running.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Zaman works it to square leg off the inner half. They take one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over by Tahir. Fuller, around middle. Zaman comes down and works it towards long on for a single. A wicket and just three runs off it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Looped up, full, on off. Zaman defends it back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full, on off. Azam flicks it through mid-wicket for another single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Zaman gets off the mark now. Floated, full and around off. Zaman pushes it to point for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full, on the pads. Zaman tucks it to the leg side.
Fakhar Zaman is the new batter.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hamza Tahir comes back into the attack after a really good first over. This time he takes no time and strikes straightaway. He has been really impressive so far. Mohammad Rizwan goes back on 15. He is gutted and has to take the slow walk back. Tahir serves a flatter ball, outside off. Rizwan stays on the backfoot and looks to cut it through the off side. But the ball takes the under-edge and Matthew Cross takes a sharp catch behind the stumps. A good start for Scotland.
Change. Hamza Tahir is back on. Went for 1 in his first over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Azam leaves it alone. A good over by Safyaan Sharif, just 3 runs off it. At the end of Powerplay, Pakistan are at 35/0.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Rizwan comes across and tucks it to mid on for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A length ball, outside off. This one nips away a bit. Rizwan looks to push it to the off side but misses.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Another single now! On a length, around off. Azam stays back and steers it towards third man for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Touch short, around middle and off. Rizwan pulls it towards deep square leg. The batters cross for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off. Rizwan looks to chase it but misses. The ball goes over the blade and into the keeper's mitts.
Change. Safyaan Sharif is back on.
