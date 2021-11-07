Pakistan vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. Pakistan will face Australia and New Zealand will lock horns against England in the semi-finals. But, there is still one more game left in the Super 12s. On 8th November, India will take on Namibia. Both these teams would want to finish the competition with a win. The match will start at 6 pm Local (2 pm GMT). Do join us there. Till then, take care and goodbye.
The winning skipper, Babar Azam, says that they are playing as a unit and that's why they are playing consistent cricket. Mentions that their plan was to bat well and credits Malik for his finishing and also his terrific knock. Tells that they will try to keep this momentum and make sure they play like this against Australia as well. Adds that it feels good to play in front of the fans and the way they come here for them feels amazing.
Kyle Coetzer, the Scotland skipper, is in for a chat. He thinks that they bowled brilliantly today in the Powerplay. Mentions, when you have a batting lineup like Pakistan have, the batters are going to find the boundary but he is proud of the fight his side put in. He hopes that they have inspired a few kids back at home and they will try to take the Scottish side upwards from here. Mentions that they are going to take the experience away from here and will make sure that they study Australian pitches before the next T20 World Cup. Ends by saying that they are really happy to get this exposure and this will be crucial to their learnings.
Shoaib Malik wins the Man of the Match award for his gun-blazing effort with the blade. He says that he had in his mind to get at least 150 and not lose many wickets early on. Mentions, he took a couple of deliveries to assess himself and then managed to build on the slow start. Adds that winning is a big thing, the side will take a lot of momentum going deep into the competition. Ends by saying, he seems to be fit to play the game and wants to keep challenging himself.
Stay tuned for the presentation.
A brilliant bowling show yet again by Pakistan. Their bowlers have been sensational in the competition and this game was no different. All the bowlers delivered and Pakistan were always in control of the situation. Shadab Khan continued his brilliant form and took 2 wickets while giving only 14 runs. The rest of the bowlers did their job well too. Babar Azam would be very happy with the way his team has played in the Super 12s and they should be immensely proud of being the only unbeaten team so far.
Scotland were never in the chase. They did not get off to a great start and they were always behind the required rate. Dealing with this quality bowling attack proved to be too big a challenge for them. Their top order with the exception of Richie Berrington faltered and the game was practically over before the death overs. Berrington got to his fifty but had no other batter support him in the middle. In the end, they fell short by 72 runs.
Pakistan are unbeaten! What a run this team has experienced in the competition. To finish unbeaten in the Super 12s is no small feat and they should be mighty proud of themselves. Scotland, on the other hand, are on the other end of the spectrum as they finish their World Cup without a single win in the Super 12s. They did show a lot of promise in the earlier round but failed to deliver in the Super 12s. But, they will learn a lot from this and will hopefully emerge a stronger side in the future.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Pakistan remain unbeaten in Super 12! Length ball, outside off. Mark Watt makes room and drives it to long off for a single. That will be the end for Scotland in this year's T20 World Cup. PAKISTAN WIN BY 72 RUNS!
19.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length, slower and outside off. Haris Rauf drags it down to long on for one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Watt manages to dig it out off the toe-end of the bat towards cover. A single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. Mark Watt defends it back to the bowler.
Who will walk out now? Mark Watt it is.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! This time Chris Greaves has to walk back. Back-of-a-length ball, outside off. Chris Greaves looks to hit it on the leg side but only manages to get an inside edge. The ball goes back to rattle the stumps. Scotland lose their sixth wicket.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Chris Greaves defends it back to the bowler.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower ball, down leg. Chris Greaves looks to paddle but misses. Wided.
Haris Rauf to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Into the blockhole again, outside off. Chris Greaves pushes it to mid off for a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, into the blockhole. Richie Berrington digs it out to cover for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Full and slow, on off. Chris Greaves chips it into the hands of Babar Azam at mid off. Another life for Chris Greaves as Shaheen Afridi has overstepped. Free hit to follow...
18.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Chris Greaves looks to drive but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Fuller, on middle. Berrington works it to mid-wicket for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! Full, on off. Greaves pushes it through covers for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full-length ball, outside off. Greaves comes across and looks to scoop it away but misses. The ball goes past the off pole.
Shaheen Afridi is back into the attack now.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and wider, Richie Berrington throws his bat at it and gets it over covers. He gets a couple of runs and gets to his fifty. Has been a superb knock from it but hasn't helped Scotland today.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Good-length ball, on middle. Richie Berrington works it past short fine leg for a brace.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BAM! In the slot from Ali, Richie Berrington picked the bones out of the slower delivery despositing it back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Richie Berrington defends it back to the bowler.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Chris Greaves was looking for a cheeky paddle but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls to the leg side and the batters take a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Good-length ball, on leg. Greaves makes room and looks to play it on the off side but misses. The ball dies on its way through to the keeper and Mohammad Rizwan dives in front to gather it. The umpire wants to check if it's a clean catch. The soft signal is not out. Replay shows that the ball bounced in front of him. There might have been a thin edge on it but that doesn't matter now.
Is that caught behind? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The soft signal is not out. The replays show the ball bounces in front of Rizwan. The third umpire doesn't even want to have a look at the UltraEdge after seeing this. Not out.
Hasan Ali (3-1-22-1) comes back into the attack.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! Length ball, on middle. Richie Berrington flicks it. Does not time it well and the ball lands wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder. Two taken!
16.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A slower dipping ball, on leg, at 108 kph. Greaves gets low and tries to work it on the leg side. He misses and gets hit on the pads. Rauf appeals for an lbw but the umpire says no. Pakistan take a review. UltraeEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that the ball is pitching outside leg. Pakistan lose a review.
Review time. Pakistan have reviewed this for LBW. No bat on that but the ball is pitching outside leg. The on field decision stays and Pakistan lose a review this time.
Review time.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on middle. Chris Greaves taps it in front of point and sets off for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On leg, worked behind square on the leg side for a run.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Length ball, on leg. Richie Berrington gets low and helps it on its way to deep square leg for a boundary.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball, around off. Richie Berrington hoicks it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder collects it on the bounce. Two taken.
Change. Haris Rauf (2-0-13-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a good over by Afridi. A length ball, outside off. Greaves looks to hit it on the off side but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Full toss, around off. Greaves looks to push it away. The ball takes the outside edge and meets the keeper on a bounce.
Chris Greaves walks out to bat.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Shaheen Afridi strikes and gets his first wicket of the game. A length ball, on off. Leask goes back and looks to heave it away but misses. The ball goes under the blade to castle the stumps. Scotland are five wickets down now.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle and leg. Richie Berrington swings hard at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards third man for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! It does not matter how the boundary comes. On a length, angling across off. Richie Berrington throws his bat at it. The ball takes the outside edge. Goes past the keeper and into the third man fence.
15.1 overs (0 Run) CLOSE! On a length, just outside leg. Richie Berrington looks to hoick across the line but misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full length, down leg. Berrington looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
