Pakistan vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full, on off. Richie Berrington works it to square leg off the inner half. The batters cross for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A slower, full-length ball, outside off. Berrington looks to heave it away but misses.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Length ball, on the pads. Berrington drags his pull shot to deep square leg for two more runs.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on off. Berrington gets on his knees and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Ali fires in a yorker, on off. Richie Berrington hits it back to the bowler. Ali gets low and grabs the ball.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Leask pulls it to wide long on for a single.
Change. Hasan Ali (2-0-16-1) is back on.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Full toss, around middle. Richie Berrington flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace. A good over for Scotland, 10 runs off it.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle and leg. Leask gets low and goes back. He swings hard at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards deep square leg. The ball bounces in front of Shaheen Afridi in the deep. The batters take a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, on off. Berrington drags his pull shot towards square leg and gets a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss, around middle and leg. Leask punches it towards long on for a single.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He looks to be in good touch. Short ball, around off. Leask makes room and cuts it through covers and gets a boundary. Good connection!
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Berrington hits it to mid off and gets a single.
Haris Rauf is back on. He went for 3 in his first over.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Darted, on the pads. Berrington flicks it to mid-wicket for another run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On off, flicked to mid on for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Leask pounces on this full delivery. Full toss, on off. Leask pulls it through mid-wicket and bags a boundary. He is finding the boundaries consistently.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Leask blocks it back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and around off. The ball moves away. Leask looks to defend it out but misses.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off, moving away. Leask looks to push it away but misses.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over! On a length, on middle. Richie Berrington drags this one through mid-wicket and finds the gap near the cow corner fence to collect a boundary.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, on middle. Richie Berrington pushes it to long on for a couple of runs.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played! Length ball, on off. Richie Berrington shimmies down and thumps it over extra cover for a boundary. 50 up for Scotland!
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball, sliding down leg. Richie Berrington moves across the line. Wide called.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Leask pushes it through covers for a single. Leask wanted the second run, but Richie Berrington sends him back. Leask makes it inside the crease before the bails were off.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Leask could not make the most of the Free Hit. Full length, on the fourth-stump line. Leask looks to heave it away but misses.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Fuller, on off. Richie Berrington pushes it through point for a single. The umpire signals a no ball, as the bowler oversteps. Free Hit to follow.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on the pads. Richie Berrington flicks it to deep square leg for a couple.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, around off. Richie Berrington crouches low and sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, Michael Leask punches it to deep cover for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Michael Leask presses forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Who will walk out now? Michael Leask it is.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Shadab Khan bags his second wicket. Shadab Khan bowls a googly, on off. Dylan Budge is completely outfoxed as he tries to defend it. The ball goes through the gate and Budge looks back only to find the stumps shattered. Shadab Khan is delighted and Pakistan are well and truly on top!
10.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Dylan Budge rocks back and chops it to point.
Who will walk out now? Dylan Budge it is.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! How many times we have seen a wicket right after the break? George Munsey's dreaded stay comes to an end. Shadab Khan tosses it up, outside off. George Munsey tries to go over covers. But manages to slice it to short third man where Haris Rauf takes a simple catch. Scotland lose their third wicket.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Scotland, chasing a target of 190, are 82/4. The live updates of Pakistan vs Scotland scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Pakistan vs Scotland, Pakistan vs Scotland live score, Pakistan vs Scotland scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.