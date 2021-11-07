Pakistan vs Scotland Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Good-length ball, angling in on middle. Mohammad Hafeez tries to play across the line but misses. He gets thudded on the pads. Safyaan Sharif appeals for an lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Mohammad Hafeez opts for a review.after having a chat with Babar Azam. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows all three reds. Pakistan burn their review and Mohammad Hafeez has to depart after playing a few glorious looking shots. Safyaan Sharif gets his revenge and the partnership has been broken.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The professor has arrived! Pakistan are cutting lose here! Poor delivery from Safyaan Sharif as he bowls a full toss, on the pads. Mohammad Hafeez flicks it off his wrists to deep square leg for another boundary.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full of quality! Slower ball, outside off. Mohammad Hafeez reaches out for it and slices it over extra cover for a boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Mohammad Hafeez goes for a pull but misses.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive! Made cracking sound with the bat! Length ball, right in the hitting arc. Mohammad Hafeez stands tall and smokes it over long on for a biggie. Babar Azam watches the ball sail over and appreciates his teammate.
Safyaan Sharif is back into the attack.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Babar Azam tries to tuck it on the leg side. He misses and gets hit on the pads. The batters take a leg bye.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Mohammad Hafeez steers it to short third man.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, angling in on off. Babar Azam plays it to long on for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back, outside off. Mohammad Hafeez dabs it to third man. A single.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Overpitched delivery, outside off. Mohammad Hafeez creams it through extra cover. Michael Leask from long on runs to his left and dives to stop the ball. Keeps it down to a couple of runs.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Length ball, outside off. Mohammad Hafeez steps out and lofts it over the leap of extra cover fielder for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Babar Azam pushes it to long on for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower delivery but doesn't execute it well, sprays it full down the leg side. Babar Azam tries to sweep but misses. Wided.
Richie Berrington (1-0-8-0) is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Azam nudges it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike with a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, a low full toss, on off. Hafeez eases it down to long off for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle, clipped to mid-wicket for one.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top class batting! This time, it's very full, outside off. Babar Azam simply pierces the gap between short third man and backward point. The ball races away to the boundary.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Nice juicy half-tracker this, on middle. Babar Azam hangs back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floats it up, way too outside off, outside the tramline as well. Azam leaves it alone. Wided.
Change. Mark Watt is back on.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, at 102 kph, on leg. Babar Azam looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Pulled to deep square leg for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Mohammad Hafeez gets low to slog sweep but does not middle it. The ball goes to long on and a single is taken.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Cut away to point.
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays roll in to confirm that the batter had his bat inside the crease when the bails were coming off. The final decision is not out.
11.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Flatter ball, on the pads. Hafeez works it to short fine leg. He takes off for a run but Azam sends him back. The throw comes in and the keeper takes the bails off. The TV umpire is called in but Hafeez is safely back in.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fired on the pads. Azam works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is such a good shot! Chris Greaves bowls it flatter and quicker, on the pads. Azam gets in position and pulls it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground! Tossed up, on off. Mohammad Hafeez comes down the track and hits it straight back over the bowler. Boundary.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Hafeez dances down the track and works it wide of long on for a couple of runs.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Babar Azam tries to heave but gets it from the inner half to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Fired in on off. Blocked with ease.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Mohammad Hafeez drives it to deep cover for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
