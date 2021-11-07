Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit a half-century, his fourth of the ongoing T20 World Cup, as his side looked to post a big score against Scotland in their Super 12 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan got off to a steady start after winning the toss and opting to bat first. They lost Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez but continued to add runs on the board. Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals at the back of some inspiring performances in the first four games. Scotland, on the other hand, will look to put on a fight and look for an upset win against the current tournament favourites. Pakistan need to avoid defeat in order to top the group ahead of New Zealand. The small Sharjah pitch can prove to be a high-scorer with a track helping stroke-making and slowing down in the second half of the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)