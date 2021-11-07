Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Babar Azam Hits Fifty As Pakistan Eye Big Total
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, PAK vs SCO: Opener Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan gave Pakistan a steady start after opting to bat against Scotland in their last Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 WC in Sharjah.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit a half-century, his fourth of the ongoing T20 World Cup, as his side looked to post a big score against Scotland in their Super 12 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan got off to a steady start after winning the toss and opting to bat first. They lost Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez but continued to add runs on the board. Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals at the back of some inspiring performances in the first four games. Scotland, on the other hand, will look to put on a fight and look for an upset win against the current tournament favourites. Pakistan need to avoid defeat in order to top the group ahead of New Zealand. The small Sharjah pitch can prove to be a high-scorer with a track helping stroke-making and slowing down in the second half of the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Scotland
1 run.
Six!
A single now! Full and wide outside off. Azam pushes it through point for a single.
Flighted, full, on middle. Azam blocks it back to the bowler.
Tossed up, full, on off. Malik eases it to long on for a single.
Change. Mark Watt (3-0-26-0) to bowl out now.
On middle, Shoaib Malik pulls it to deep square leg for one.
Shortish this time, around off. Shoaib Malik hangs back and pulls it into the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a couple of runs.
An arm ball, outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts it to deep point for one.
SIX! BANG! Flighted ball, outside off. Babar Azam steps down the track and swings handsomely over the bowler's head for a maximum.
Outside off, Shoaib Malik cuts it to deep point. He gets off the mark with a single.
FIFTY! Full and on leg, Babar Azam flicks it to deep mid-wicket. He collects a single and gets to his fifty. He raises his bat and gets acknowledged by his teammates. Becomes only the third player to score 4 fifty's in a T20 World Cup. The first two were Matthew Hayden and Virat Kohli. Class from the skipper of Pakistan. Pure class.
Who will bat now? Shoaib Malik it is. Also, Hamza Tahir (3-0-12-1) is back on.
Review time. Mohammad Hafeez has reviewed this LBW decision. No bat on that. Three reds on Ball Tracker. On-field decision stays.
OUT! LBW! The class ends! Good-length ball, angling in on middle. Mohammad Hafeez tries to play across the line but misses. He gets thudded on the pads. Safyaan Sharif appeals for an lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Mohammad Hafeez opts for a review after having a chat with Babar Azam. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows all three reds. Pakistan burn their review and Mohammad Hafeez has to depart after playing a few glorious-looking shots. Safyaan Sharif gets his revenge and the partnership has been broken.
FOUR! The Professor has arrived and the class is in session! Pakistan are cutting lose here! Poor delivery from Safyaan Sharif as he bowls a full toss, on the pads. Mohammad Hafeez flicks it off his wrists to deep square leg for another boundary.
FOUR! Full of quality! Slower ball, outside off. Mohammad Hafeez reaches out for it and slices it over extra cover for a boundary.
Back of a length, on off. Mohammad Hafeez goes for a pull but misses.
SIX! Massive! Made cracking sound with the bat! Length ball, right in the hitting arc. Mohammad Hafeez stands tall and smokes it over long on for a biggie. Babar Azam watches the ball sail over and appreciates his teammate.
Safyaan Sharif is back into the attack.