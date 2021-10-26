Pakistan vs New Zealand: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The chase is set to begin.
... The Run Chase ...
The score is not a big one but we have seen here, such scores can be defended if you bowl well. The Kiwis have the bowler's and Pakistan's batting is not always reliable. They though would back themselves to chase it down. Second half in a bit.
Imad Wasim is in for a chat. He says, the surface was spinning a bit as well, adds it is not a typical Sharjah where you score high scores. But this is a good score on this surface what Kiwis have made. Adds that New Zealand have world-class bowler's and will can't take it away from them. Ends by saying, their batters are in good touch and this should be an interesting chase.
New Zealand on the other hand, found it tough. A few of their batters got starts but none went onto make a significant score. The wicket of Williamson probably hurt them a lot. It was just before the wicket momentum seemed like shifting but once he fell, the batters who came later failed to adapt to the surface and in the end, they have fallen well below where they would have wanted to be.
They did not pick a lot of wickets in the Powerplay but the key was wickets at regular intervals. They really made excellent use of the surface and bowled accordingly. Really can't point a single bowler out as it was a combined effort. However, Rauf yet again and as in his element with a four-fer. He though received some support from the rest. Had Pakistan fielded like they did in the last game, they could have restricted the Kiwis to a lower total.
End of a really good effort with the ball by Pakistan yet again! They have justified their skipper's decision of bowling first.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! Haris Rauf gets his fourth wicket and finishes the innings off in style. The change of pace again works wonders. This is on a length, around middle and is slowed up. Mitchell Santner takes a big swing at it across the line but gets undone by the lack of pace. The ball goes onto hit top of off stump and Haris Rauf ends with figures of 4-0-22-4. New Zealand FINISH WITH 134/8!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full again, around off and at 149 kph. Mitchell Santner makes room and creams this one through cover for a much needed boundary.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Full, on off and driven towards cover for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) BYE! Swing and a miss. Slower one, around off. Santner misses it completely but does get the bye.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Was that a chance? Fullish ball, on off and Mitchell Santner looks to go over mid off. Santner hits it aerially to the right of mid off, where Babar Azam puts in the dive but can't get to the ball. The batters race back for the couple.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off and dabbed down towards third man for a single.
Who will come out now? Ish Sodhi it is.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The change of pace has done the trick for Shaheen Afridi and he has his first wicket of the match. Slower one, on middle and angled across. Tim Seifert gives himself room and looks to swing across the line. In the end, Seifert gets a top edge which loops up towards backward point. Mohammad Hafeez takes the simplest of catches over there.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! A yorker, on middle. Tim Seifert walks right across his stumps and sweeps it right off the middle stump and into the backward square leg fence.
18.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Very full and around leg stump, going on with the angle. Santner looks to flick it on the leg side but misses. The ball goes off the pads on the leg side and they get a leg bye.
18.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! A length ball, on middle and Tim Seifert lifts this one over mid-wicket. The fielders from deep mid-wicket and long on converge but neither can get to it. They get a single in the end.
Review. After a lot of talk, Babar Azam decides to take an lbw review. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows the impact is outside leg. The on-field decision of not out stands. Pakistan lose a review here.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker, at the toes of the batter. Seifert can't do much about it and gets hit flush on the toe. That must have hurt. It's a review at the last moment from Pakistan and the replay clearly indicates that the ball pitched a long way outside leg stump. NOT OUT!
18.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled. Afridi deceives the batter with a slower delivery. On a length, on middle and angled across. Seifert looks to swipe it across but gets undone by the lack of pace.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, at 145 kph. Seifert drives it nicely down to long on for a single. Just 3 runs and a couple of wickets off the over.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Rauf hits the length hard, around off stump. Seifert hops to defend it out.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) On middle and worked through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Mitchell Santner walks out at number 8.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This one was travelling but the catch is taken. This is in the slot a bit, on off and Glenn Phillips looks to hit across the line. To be fair, Phillips hits it really well but hits it flat. Hasan Ali runs in from the mid-wicket fence and takes a brilliant tumbling catch as the ball was always dipping on him. Both set batters are out and New Zealand lose their sixth. Haris Rauf has bowled with fire today.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A dot to backup the wicket ball. A 148 kph length ball, right on the money. This one is over off stump and whizzes past the outside edge of Phillip's willow.
Who will walk out next? Tim Seifert it is.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Devon Conway got himself in and has thrown his wicket away at the death. A length ball, on leg stump. Conway picks it up and lifts it high towards the mid-wicket fence. Conway doesn't get any distance on it and the skipper, Babar Azam settles under it to take a fine catch. Haris Rauf has his second wicket and New Zealand under even more pressure now.
Haris Rauf is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary in sometime for New Zealand and they desperately needed it. In the slot and Glenn Phillips has absolutely drilled this one back past the bowler for a boundary. 9 off the over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent bowling from Afridi. Nails the yorker, around off stump. Conway looks to open the face of the bat and get it through point but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg. They get a quick single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A half volley, on the pads and Phillips picks it up really well. Phillips just gets a single as he picks out the fielder at deep backward square leg perfectly.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on leg stump and Devon Conway has missed out on that one. Conway whips it to deep square leg for just a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Slower ball, around the leg stump. Glenn Phillips looks to hoick it on the leg side but misses it completely and the ball hits the pads. The ball goes nowhere and Conway calls his partner for a quick single and they make the leg bye in time.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length, on off. Conway dabs it through mid-wicket and picks up a run.
Shaheen Afridi comes back into the attack. His figures read (2-1-8-0) so far.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, angled into the batter. Glenn Phillips gets it towards wide long on and this time they do get a couple of runs.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads and nudged to deep square leg for a single. It's now five singles in the over.
15.4 overs (1 Run) It's very full again and straight from Ali, Phillips pushes it down to long on for a single yet again.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Conway comes down the pitch and strokes the length ball through cover for another one. One of them has to go now, singles won't do at this stage.
15.2 overs (1 Run) In the slot and Glenn Phillips has clubbed this one on the bounce to long on. He gets a run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Very full, on middle and leg, Conway digs it out to long on for a single.
