Pakistan vs New Zealand: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs New Zealand from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Glenn Phillips hangs back and looks to heave it away but misses. The ball skids after pitching. A good end to the over, just five runs coming off it. Rauf has been very economical till now.
14.5 overs (1 Run) This is the fifth single of the over. This also bring up 100 for New Zealand. Full and on off. Conway flicks it through mid-wicket for another run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Glenn Phillips punches it to the off side and gets another single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle and leg. Conway tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Phillips hangs back and clips it through mid-wicket for another single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A single now! Full length, on off. Conway comes inside the line and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Haris Rauf (1-0-6-1) comes back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. Length ball, around off, angling into the batter. Conway stays back and defends it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Glenn Phillips hangs back and pulls it towards deep square leg. He does not make the most of the Free Hit. The batters take a single.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Ali hurls across a length ball on the pads from around the stumps. Conway looks to tuck it behind square on the leg side but misses. The ball goes off the pads towards short fine leg and they get a leg bye. Hasan Ali has overstepped and a no ball is called. Free Hit time.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Phillips flick it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for lbw but the umpire is unmoved. Length ball, around middle and leg. Phillips hangs back and looks to flick it away but misses. The ball takes the thigh pad and goes towards short third man. Ali appeals but the umpire says no.
Glenn Phillips is in at number 6.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Phillips blocks it out.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Kane Williamson has to walk back after a huge mix-up in the middle. The Kiwi skipper gives away his wicket here. Short ball, outside off. Williamson looks to cut it away. But he gets an inside edge and the ball rolls out to the off side. Williamson ventured out of the crease looking for a single, but Conway sends him back immediately. There was never a single there. Hasan Ali collects the ball quickly and scores a direct hit at the striker's end. The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays roll in to show Williamson was short of the crease.
The onfield umpires have gone upstairs for a Run Out appeal. The replay shows that Kane Williamson failed to get back in time and has to depart cheaply.
Hasan Ali (1-0-15-0) is brought back into the attack.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Conway is flying at the moment. Three boundaries in a row to end the over. Tossed up, full and around off. Conway reverse-sweeps it past backward point. The ball races away to the boundary.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Conway connects much better this time. Full and on off. Conway kneels forward and sweeps it through square leg. The ball reaches the fence way before Ali could comes across to his right to make the stop.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Floated, full and on off. Conway sweeps it towards deep square leg. Asif Ali misfield in the deep and the ball ends up in the boundary. The entire crowd in the stadium has their eyes on Asif Ali.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads. Conway flicks it through mid-wicket. The batters collect a couple.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Conway reverse-sweeps it towards backward point.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Williamson taps it to point and rotates the strike.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Williamson reverse sweeps it towards point for a single.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! OH MY! Kane Williamson comes out with a one-handed sixer. What a shot. Full and on off. Williamson comes forwards and lifts it towards long on. His one hand comes off the bat as he connects the ball. The ball clears the long on fence easily.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Flatter and on off. Williamson goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket and finds a boundary.
Kane Williamson takes the review straightaway for an LBW decision. He feels that he hit the ball and UltraEdge confirms that indeed the ball came off the glove and then went on to hit the pads. Williamson survives and New Zealand also retain the review.
11.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Kane Williamson survives. Mohammad Hafeez's second wicket gets rules out. Floated, around middle and off. Williamson changes his stance and looks to reverse hit it but misses. He gets rapped on his legs. Hafeez puts in an appeal at the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Kane Williamson though calls for the review starightaway. The UltraEdge shows the bat is involved and the decision has to be overturned.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Conway sweeps it to square leg for a single. Imad Wasim collects the ball and throws the ball away from the stumps at the non-striker's end. They don't go for the extra.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Conway plays it back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Floated, full and on off. Conway looks to sweep it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads, towards short third man. The batters collect a leg bye.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Conway leans in and blocks it back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Williamson sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Some turn this time! Loopy ball, around off. The ball turn away. Williamson prods and looks to defend it out but misses.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, around middle. Conway flicks it to square leg for a run.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flighed, full toss, on off. Conway reverse sweeps it towards point.
