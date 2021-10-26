Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs New Zealand from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Azam pushes it to cover and takes off for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on off. Azam plays it back to the bowler.
4.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Rizwan pulls it through square leg for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and on off. Rizwan pulls it to mid-wicket off the inner half.
4.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Rizwan look stays inside the crease and looks to defend it out. He ends up getting an inside edge onto the pads.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot. Good-length ball, around off. Rizwan hangs back and guides it past backward point. The ball races away to the fence.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Cracking shot and Martin Guptill got an important hand on it to save a couple of runs. Length, on middle. Azam clears his front leg and muscles it through mid-wicket for a couple.
3.5 overs (1 Run) short again and this is pulled straight to deep square leg for a run.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! All the pressure is released as Tim Southee bowls a poor delivery. Southee goes wider of the crease and angles it into the body but the ball ends up down the leg side. Mohammad Rizwan stands tall and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Southee bowls a slower one, on off stump. Rizwan can't get it through mid-wicket and the pressure is building up on him.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, around middle and Azam pulls it down to deep square leg for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off and Azam can't get it away on the leg side.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That must have hurt. A good-length ball, on leg stump. Mohammad Rizwan looks to swing across the line but is through his shot a bit early. He misses and the ball hits him in the box. Hope he is fine. Some deep breathes required at the end of the third over for Rizwan.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball. Mohammad Rizwan will feel he missed out on that one. Length again, around leg stump, Rizwan looks to help it round the corner but gloves it down to the keeper.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, close to the off stump, allowing no room to the batter. Rizwan hops and taps it to point.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Boult hurls across a length ball, outside off. Rizwan taps it to cover-point.
2.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good-length ball, down the leg side. Rizwan looks to pull but misses and the bowler appeals a bit. Umpire turns it down and signals a wide.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, around off and Rizwan drives it on the up towards cover.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver from Mohammad Rizwan. Length, on top of off. Rizwan just hangs back and short arm jabs it in front of square on the leg side and picks up a boundary.
Trent Boult comes into the attack now. He replaces Mitchell Santner.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end teh over. Southee hits the length hard, around off and this one is angled into the batter. Babar Azam doesn't move his feet as he looks to tuck it away and ends up getting hit on the thigh pads.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off and Azam punches it towards mid on.
1.4 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball this time, on leg stump. Rizwan works it behind to deep backward square leg for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked straight to square leg.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Southee looks to swing it off the pads but drifts down the leg side. Rizwan misses the flick and a wide is signalled.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on top of off. Rizwan punches it off the back foot towards short mid on and the batters look for a quick single. They don't go for the single and in the end it's the right decision as the fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Southee looks for the swing as he pitches it up, around middle and leg. The ball keeps a bit low as Rizwan keeps it out on the leg side.
It is going to be pace from the other end. Tim Southee to steam in.
0.6 over (0 Run) Flighted delivery, on off. Azam pushes it to mid off. 7 off the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Fired in full and around middle, Rizwan flicks it through mid-wicket for another one.
0.4 over (1 Run) Flatter one, angled into middle and leg. Azam goes on the back foot and works it through mid-wicket for a single.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Babar Azam is off the mark in style. Santner gives it some air and flights it up, outside off. Babar Azam lifts it over extra cover and picks up a boundary.
0.2 over (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Rizwan and Pakistan are underway. Rizwan pushes it down to long on and picks up a run.
0.1 over (0 Run) Santner starts off with a fullish ball, on off. Rizwan works it to short mid-wicket.
