Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Erasmus has decided to take on Shadab here! Flighted ball, on middle. Gerhard Erasmus brings out a slog sweep. He places it into the gap towards deep mid-wicket. One bounce and into the fence. A good over for Namibia. 14 runs coming from it. At the halfway mark, Namibia are 70/2. 120 needed from 60 balls.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whoa! Full and outside off, Gerhard Erasmus steps down the track and smacks it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, dabbed to point.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off, Gerhard Erasmus dances down the track and swings it over the bowler's head. Haris Rauf at long off dives to stop the ball from racing away to the boundary. Two taken.
9.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Flatter and quicker, on off. Craig Williams chips it straight back to the bowler. Shadab Khan moves to his right but the ball bursts through his hands. The ball goes towards long on and the batters take a single.
Gerhard Erasmus is playing with an injured finger. There is some extra tape around his glove on the right hand. True spirit shown by the skipper, he decides to stick with the side and fight it out.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss and on off. Gerhard Erasmus pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. This was a gift really.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Gerhard Erasmus looks to work it on the leg side. He gets a leading edge to point.
8.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Flatter ball, on leg. Craig Williams hangs back and nudges it to deep square leg. Baard scampers down for the second run but is sent back by Craig Williams as he slipped. He is halfway down the track. Haris Rauf collects the ball and quickly throws it back to the keeper. Mohammad Rizwan collects it and whips the bails off in a flash while Stephan Baard dives full stretch to make it back. It is taken upstairs. Replay shows that Baard is caught a little short and has to depart.
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays roll in and show that the batter was just short of the crease when the bails were coming off. Stephan Baard has to walk back to the dugout.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back, on middle. Craig Williams makes room and looks to play it to the off side but misses.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DISPATCHED! Loopy ball, on off. Craig Williams shimmies down the track and hammers it over long off. The fielder there is just a spectator as it lands way over him. A maximum!
8.1 overs (3 Runs) Floated it up, on off. Stephan Baard reverse-sweeps it to third man for three runs.
Mohammad Hafeez comes into the attack now. He replaces Imad Wasim.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Baard drives it to deep cover for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, punched off the back foot to sweeper cover. A single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Baard clips this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Baard reverse-sweeps it but straight to backward point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Williams drills it down to long off for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on leg. Stephan Baard tucks it on the leg side for a run.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! They need more of this now! Shorter and outside off, this is hammered through covers. It races away to the fence.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) This time he does connect with the paddle sweep, it goes towards fine leg for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Now Williams looks to play the paddle sweep but this is fired outside off, it also stays low. Beaten.
6.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Williams is in but that is a beauty! That has missed the off pole by just and we are wondering how? This lands on middle and then spins away. Williams lunges and tries to defend but this goes past the outside edge, just about kisses the off pole. Rizwan collects and takes the bails off. It is referred. Ultra Edge shows no spike. Williams foot is behind the crease.
The umpires have taken a stumping check upstairs. The third umpire wants to have a check on the UltraEdge as well for a possible caught behind. No bat involved. Craig Williams had his feet grounded when the bails were whipped off. NOT OUT!
6.1 overs (0 Run) A lot of turn there! This lands on off and then spins away. Williams looks to push at it but misses.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Baard slashes but this one zips through. Rauf really bent his back on that one. End of the Powerplay and Pakistan on top after it. Namibia are 34 for 1.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is picked up wonderfully! What a shot. Baard charges someone who is bowling close to 145 KPH. Rauf bowls it on the pads, Baard just uses the pace and clips it over the square leg fence for a biggie. Lovely, that was so nonchalant.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, this one stays low! Baard looks to pull but misses.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, Baard pushes it to mid on.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle, Baard hops and works it through mid-wicket for two.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Quick run! On off, it is pushed to cover for one.
