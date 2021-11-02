Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat vs Namibia in his team's fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. The Babar Azam-led side has been in top form in the tournament till now with its all-round efforts in the first three games. Pakistan are unbeaten till now in the tournament as they defeated India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in their first three matches. However, their last game against Afghanistan was a close one where Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over of the match. Playing their first T20 World Cup, Namibia go into the match following a loss against Afghanistan. Namibia have won one of their two games and are at the fourth spot in Group 2 points table where the 2009 champions Pakistan dominate on top. If Pakistan win this clash then they will be the first team to book their spot in the semifinals. (LIVE SCORECARD)

November 02 2021 20:08 (IST) Steady Start From Pakistan! Steady start by Pakistan opener as they posted just 45 runs in 8 overs. Namibia bowlers have bowled well but they failed to get wickets.

November 02 2021 19:56 (IST) FOUR! Frylink to Babar, FOUR!! Stand and deliver!! Babar Azam doesn't need to do too much!!

November 02 2021 19:56 (IST) Live Score: Pakistan 28/0 Frylink to Babar, FOUR!! Stand and deliver!! Babar Azam doesn't need to do too much!!

November 02 2021 19:51 (IST) FOUR! Smit to Rizwan, FOUR, to fine leg. Good comeback from Rizwan!

November 02 2021 19:48 (IST) FOUR! Smit to Babar, Pulled away nicely for FOUR!! Another brilliant shot from Babar Azam!!

November 02 2021 19:45 (IST) FOUR! Here's the first boundary from Babar Azam. Wiese bowled a length ball and the Paksitan skipper created room and played nicely to covers.

November 02 2021 19:36 (IST) First Runs For Pakistan! Wiese to Babar, pushed to deep mid wicket for three runs.

November 02 2021 19:34 (IST) Maiden Over! Maiden over from Trumpelmann!! Wonderful start from Namibia!!

November 02 2021 19:34 (IST) Live Score: Pakistan 0/0 after 1st over Maiden over from Trumpelmann!! Wonderful start from Namibia!!

November 02 2021 19:15 (IST) Two Changes In Namibia Playing XI! Namibia Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo

November 02 2021 19:14 (IST) No Changes In Pakistan Playing XI! Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

November 02 2021 19:04 (IST) Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bat! Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat vs Namibia.

November 02 2021 18:26 (IST) Hello And Welcome! Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match. Pakistan are unbeaten till now in the tournament while Namibia have won one of the two games that they played. The Babar Azam-led side has come up as an all-round unit in their first three matches. Pakistan crushed India and New Zealand in their opening two games and then they won a close game against Afghanistan. If Pakistan win this clash then they will be the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.