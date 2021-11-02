Unbeaten Pakistan will take on Namibia in their fourth match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side has been in top form in the ongoing tournament, winning all their three games so far. The 2009 champions crushed India and New Zealand in their first two games and then won a close match against Afghanistan where Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over of the match. Pakistan sit on top of the Group 2 points table with 6 points while Namibia who are playing their first-ever T20 World Cup are fourth with two points. Namibia had lost to Afghanistan by 62 runs in their last match. If Pakistan win this clash, then they qualify for the semifinals.

Where will the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Tuesday, November 2.

What time will the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)