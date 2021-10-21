Story ProgressBack to home
Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Oman Set Scotland Target Of 123
Oman take on Scotland in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Group B match in the first round of the tournament at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Scotland will look to move to the next round with victory over Oman on Thursday.© AFP
Oman have won the toss and opted to bat first against Scotland in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Group B match in the first round of the tournament at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday. Scotland have won both their matches so far, including an upset victory over Bangladesh in their opener, and will be keen to beat Oman and move to the next round. After beating Bangladesh by six runs, Scotland notched a 17-run victory over Papua New Guinea (PNG) in their next match. Oman, on the other hand, began with a commanding 10-wicket win over PNG but were beaten by Bangladesh by 26 runs in their next game.
We are back for the all important run chase! The umpires are out in the middle as the Oman players are seen in a huddle. George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer are the openers for Scotland. Bilal Khan to get us underway with the ball.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then! 123 needed for Scotland to confirm their top 2 places. An easy target for a team who is yet to register a loss and they will fancy chasing it down. Stay tuned as the second essay is just around the corner.
Safyaan Sharif comes up for a chat. Says that he is very happy with the way they have restricted Oman. Reckons that Scotland bowled well in the Powerplay and at the death and they succeeded as a bowling unit. Shares that the surface is slow and they used variations to get some purchase from the wicket. Safyaan Sharif feels that it's a biased game for a bowler and he tries his best to enjoy and contribute. Mentions that the target could be tricky but he is backing his batsmen.
An excellent performance from Scotland and they are performing with some sheer confidence right now. They did well to strike at regular intervals and didn't allow Oman to get on the front foot. Right from the start, they put pressure on the opposition. They failed to take wickets in the middle phase but they did not allow any freebies. A collective performance from all the bowlers and Scotland will be very happy going into the break. Josh Davey was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3 wickets.
It turned out to be a bad toss to win for Oman as their plan to bat first has not gone as they planned. Oman had a chaotic start as they lost Jatinder Singh early on. Kashyap Prajapati fell too and they were in a spot of bother very early in the game. Aqib Ilyas and Mohammad Nadeem joined hands to steady the ship. Both got good starts and did well to put Oman in a stable position but gave away their wickets. 96 for 6 at one stage and it was their skipper, Zeeshan Maqsood who was fighting a lone battle as the wickets were falling at the other end. In the end, he also got out after showing a fighting spirit, and Oman were bowled out in the end.
Just two boundaries were scored in the last 5 overs and that tells you the story of Oman's batting. Not what they desired of but now they have to bowl their skin out in this crucial match.
OUT! CAUGHT! Oman have been bowled out for 122! Full and wide, Fayyaz Butt leans into the cover drive and absolutely nails it. Butt though hits it straight to the man at cover-point. Chris Greaves takes a sharp catch and Josh Davey has his third wicket.
FOUR! Shortish ball, outside off and Fayyaz Butt has muscled this one. Butt hangs back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep attacks the ball, attempts to catch it with a dive but misses and it sneaks past him to find the fence.
Khawar Ali is the last man to bat.
OUT! RUN OUT! The batters try to push for the second which was never on and it results in another wicket. Full and straight, a near yorker, Khan brings his bottom hand into play and forces it down the ground. Calum MacLeod is quick to latch onto that one, running across to his left from long off and sends across a flat throw to the bowler. Bilal Khan is stranded halfway down the pitch while attempting the second run. Josh Davey whips off the bails off at the non-striker's end.
Bilal Khan is the new man in.
OUT! CAUGHT! For a moment, it looked to be going all the way but Calum MacLeod remained cool as a cucumber. In the slot and Zeeshan Maqsood flat-bats it towards the wide long off fence. Maqsood does strike it well but the ball goes very flat. Calum MacLeod moves swiftly to his right in the deep and takes a sharp catch. The skipper departs after a fighting knock.
Maqsood tries to get funky but ends up missing it completely. A fuller delivery, around off, Maqsood is well inside his crease as he looks to play the reverse paddle but can't change his grip in time and ends up not making any connection.
Full and straight, dug out to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Who will bowl the ultimate over? Josh Davey it is.
Swing and a miss from Zeeshan Maqsood. Full and wide, Maqsood throws his hands at it but doesn't connect.
In the air..safe! Fayyaz Butt walks right across his stumps and looks to scoop the full delivery over short fine leg. The ball pops up off the toe end of the bat and both the keeper and Mark Watt at short fine leg have a bit of a stop-start towards the ball, leaving it for each other without any calling. In the end, neither gets to it and a chance goes down. A single is taken.
Low full toss, on middle and difficult to get underneath. Maqsood heaves it towards deep mid-wicket and picks up a run.
SIX! That'll get the crowd going! A length ball, around leg, Zeeshan Maqsood picks it up nicely, swivels and dispatches it almost onto the roof behind the square leg fence. That's a 92-metre monster!