Oman vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Match Highlights: Bangladesh Defeat Oman By 26 Runs To Stay Alive In Group B
T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights, OMN vs BAN: Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs to stay alive in the tournament.
With a superb bowling show from Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib, Bangladesh have defeated Oman in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Tuesday. This was a must-win game for Group B favourites Bangladesh to stay alive in the tournament as Oman and Scotland were at the top-two spots in the group. Jatinder Singh top-scored for Oman with his 40 runs knock but no other batter looked in a good touch vs Bangladesh bowlers. Earlier while batting first Bangladesh were bundled out for 153 runs in 20 overs as Oman's Bilal Khan returned with the figures of 3/18. Fayyaz Butt also took 3 wickets. Mohammad Naim (64) top-scored for Bangladesh and added 80 runs with Shakib Al Hasan (42) for the third wicket. Bangladesh (2 points) are still at the third spot in the Group B points table while Scotland lead with 4 points. (SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup Oman vs Bangladesh Highlights Between Oman vs Bangladesh Straight From Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat
- 23:28 (IST)Bangladesh Win By 26 Runs!Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs to stay alive in the tournament.
- 23:19 (IST)OUT!FOURTH WICKET!! for Mustafizur and this time Fayyaz Butt has to go.Fayyaz Butt c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 0(2)Oman 112/9, need 42 runs from 12 balls to win
- 23:17 (IST)WICKET!Mustafizur to Kaleemullah, OUT!! caught behindKaleemullah c Nurul Hasan b Mustafizur 5(5) (4s-1)Oman 112/8, need 42 runs off 14 balls to win
- 23:11 (IST)OUT!Another WICKET for Shakib!!Naseem Khushi c Mahmudullah b Shakib 4(6)Oman 105/6, need 49 runs off 20 balls to win
- 23:10 (IST)OUT!Shakib to Ayaan Khan, OUT!! caught by Mahmudullah!!Ayaan Khan c Mahmudullah b Shakib 9(13)Oman 105/6, need 49 runs in 21 balls
- 23:05 (IST)OUT!5th wicket falls for Oman as Safuddin has dismissed Sandeep Goud in the 16th over.Sandeep Goud c Mushfiqur b Saifuddin 4(8)Oman 101/5, need 53 runs off 27 balls to win
- 22:59 (IST)One run, Oman: 96/4 (14) | TARGET: 154A full toss by Hasan on the pads and Goud directs it to backward square leg for a single.Oman need 58 from 36 balls now.
- 22:50 (IST)OUT!Jatinder Singh is OUT!!!! Shakib Al Hasan has got the big wicket!!Jatinder Singh c Liton Das b Shakib 40(33) (4s-4 6s-1)Oman 90/4, need 64 runs in 42 balls to win
- 22:44 (IST)OUT!Third WICKET!! Mehadi Hasan has given the breakthrough this time and Mustafizur Rahman has taken a brilliant diving catch.Zeeshan Maqsood c Mushfiqur b Mahedi Hasan 12(16) (6s-1)Oman 81/3 in 11.2 overs
- 22:19 (IST)SIX!Shakib to Jatinder, stepped out and SIX!! Over deep extra cover. Great shot from Jatinder!!Oman 57/2
- 22:14 (IST)OUT!Mustafizur to Kashyap, OUT!! Caught behind!!!Kashyap c Nurul Hasan b Mustafizur 21(18) (4s-1 6s-2)Oman 47/2 in 5.4 overs, 107 runs in 86 balls to win
- 22:13 (IST)SIX!Mustafizur to Prajapati, SIX over backward square leg. Good striking from Prajapati!!
- 22:12 (IST)Dropped!DROPPED!! skipper Mahmudullah has dropped an easy catch of Jatinder Singh.
- 22:04 (IST)FOUR!Shakib to Jatinder, switch hit and FOUR!! Crunched to the leg side!!
- 21:57 (IST)SIX!SIX!! Over fine leg!! That was an amazing shot from Prajapati.Oman 23/1
- 21:52 (IST)OUT!OUT!! First wicket falls for Oman. Mustafizur Rahman has given the first breakthrough to Bangladesh on his first ball as Aqib Ilyas departs.Aqib Ilyas lbw b Mustafizur 6(6) (4s-1)Oman 13/1 in 1.1 overs
- 21:34 (IST)Oman Need 154 Runs To Win!Bilal to Mustafizur, OUT!! Bangladesh are all-out!!Mustafizur c Zeeshan Maqsood b Bilal Khan 2(3)So, after 20 overs Oman have restricted Bangladesh to 153/10Oman need 154 runs to win
- 21:29 (IST)OUT!OUT!! BOWED!! Bilal Khan has dismissed Mahmudullah.Mahmudullah b Bilal Khan 17(10) (4s-1 6s-1)Bangladesh 151/9 in 19.3 overs
- 21:22 (IST)OUT!2 in 2 for Butt and he is on a hat-trick now!!Saifuddin c Jatinder Singh b Fayyaz Butt 0(1)Bangladesh 138/8 in 18.2 overs
- 21:21 (IST)OUT!Fayyaz Butt to Mushfiqur, OUT!! A good catch by Naseem Khush. Bangladesh have lost their seventh wicket.Mushfiqur c Naseem Khushi b Fayyaz Butt 6(4) (4s-1)Bangladesh 138/7 in 18.1 overs
- 21:10 (IST)OUT!Another WICKET!! Mohammad Naim has to depart this time after a very good knock. Bangladesh have lost their sixth wicket in a must-win game.Naim c Ayaan Khan b Kaleemullah 64(50) (4s-3 6s-4)Bangladesh 123/6 in 16.4 overs
- 21:05 (IST)OUT!Kaleemullah to Afif Hossain, OUT!! caught by Jatinder Singh.Afif Hossain c Jatinder Singh b Kaleemullah 1(5)Bangladesh 120/5 in 16.1 overs
- 20:55 (IST)OUT!Zeeshan gets his first wicket as Nurul Hasan has given away an easy catch to Sandeep Goud just near the boundary line.Nurul Hasan c Sandeep Goud b Zeeshan Maqsood 3(4)Bangladesh 112/4 in 15 overs
- 20:52 (IST)50 Up For Naim!FOUR and it's a half-century for Mohammad Naim. He was not picked in the playing XI for the first match but here he delivered with a 50-run knock.
- 20:47 (IST)RUN OUT!OUT!! RUN OUT!! Shakib Al Hasan has to depart after a good start.Shakib run out (Aqib Ilyas) 42(29) (4s-6)Bangladesh 101/3 in 13.3 overs
- 20:37 (IST)SIX!Nadeem to Naim, SIX, over long on. He is a attacking batsman and he is making the most of the opportunity he got today in a must-win game.
- 20:36 (IST)FOUR!Mohammad Nadeem to Shakib, FOUR, to backward square leg. Shakib is on fire now two boundaries in two balls for him in this over.Bangladesh 79/2
- 20:34 (IST)FOUR!FOUR!! Shakib goes straight down the ground for another boundary and this time against Nadeem on his first ball.
- 20:32 (IST)FOUR!Aqib Ilyas to Shakib, FOUR, to deep extra cover. Shakib is going well for Bangladesh.
- 20:24 (IST)FOUR!Kaleemullah to Shakib, FOUR, beats the man at short fine leg for another boundary.Bangladesh 59/2
- 20:21 (IST)50 Up For Bangladesh!Aqib Ilyas to Shakib, FOUR, to deep mid-wicket. 50 up for Bangladesh and their all-time best player Shakib Al Hasan has to perform today and hit some more boundaries like this if they want to stay alive in the tournament.
- 20:13 (IST)Dropped And SIX!Fayyaz Butt to Naim, SIX!!!! The balled touched Jatinder Singh's hand but his technique was not good enough for a running catch. Naim gets another life!!
- 20:00 (IST)FOUR!Fayyaz to Shakib, thick outside edge and FOUR on his first ball to third man.
- 19:59 (IST)OUT!Second Wicket!!!! Mahedi Hasan who was promoted at No. 3 has gone for a duck. A good follow-through catch by Fayyaz.Mahedi Hasan c and b Fayyaz Butt 0(4)Bangladesh 21/2 in 4.3 overs
- 19:54 (IST)SIX!Kaleemullah to Naim, SIX!! Another powerful shot and this time Naim got a maximum.Bangaldesh 21/1
- 19:53 (IST)FOUR!Kaleemullah to Naim, FOUR to backward point. A powerful shot from Naim and here's the first boundary of the match.
- 19:49 (IST)First Wicket!LBW Review worked for Oman as Bangladesh lost their first wicket.Liton Das has to depart after yet another poor show with the bat.Liton Das lbw b Bilal Khan 6(7)Bangladesh 11/1 in 2.5 overs
- 19:42 (IST)Do-Or-Die Game For Bangladesh!If Bangladesh loose this game then they will be out of the tournament as Oman and Scotland will get through for Super 12s. The Mahmudullah-led side will have just one game left after this and they reach a maximum of 2 points if they loose this clash. They came in this tournament with three consecutive T20I series wins vs Australia, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe but they didn't start well in this tournament.Bangladesh 7/0 in 2 overs
- 19:37 (IST)Good First Over For Oman!Just three runs from the first over bowled by Bilal Khan.Bangladesh 3/0 after 1st over
- 19:17 (IST)Fayyaz Butt Comes In For Khawar Ali In Oman Playing XI!Oman Playing XI:Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi(w), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan