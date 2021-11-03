After defeating India, New Zealand will face Scotland in their third game of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday at Dubai International Stadium. The Kane Williamson-led side gave no chance to the Indian team in their last game where they won by 8 wickets with 39 balls to spare. India managed to score just 110 runs in 20 overs against the New Zealand bowlers who dominated the game completely. However, New Zealand were crushed by Group 2 table toppers Pakistan in their first match of the tournament where they failed in each department. On the other side, Scotland will go into the game following two back-to-back defeats against Afghanistan and Namibia.

Where will the New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

When will the New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Wednesday, November 3.

What time will the New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

