Indian fans will have one eye on the New Zealand and Afghanistan fixture as this could decide the Indian cricket team's fate in the T20 World Cup. New Zealand will aim to get a win under their belt and qualify for the semi-finals, while Afghanistan will look to spoil New Zealand's party and put themselves and India in contention for a place in the last four. The game could very well boil down to match-ups between Afghanistan spinners and New Zealand batters. Pakistan have already confirmed a place in the semi-finals from Group 2.

Where will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Sunday, November 7.

What time will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)