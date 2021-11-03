New Zealand vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers. 97 needed from 60 balls for the Scots!
9.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air...lands safe! Not the best shot from Richie but it does not result in his dismissal. Fuller, floated, outside off, Richie Berrington makes room and looks to loft it over covers but only chips this one over extra cover. Luckily for him, it lands in no man's land for a couple.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle, Cross hangs back and punches this to long on. Rotates the strike.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, nudged gently to the leg side for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and quicker around the leg pole, Matthew Cross shuffles and powers this behind square on the leg side for a run.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted around off, lands and turns away slightly as Cross pushes this to covers.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker this time, fuller on middle, Matthew Cross steps out and works this through mid-wicket for one. A good over by Santner, just 4 off this one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off, punched through mid off for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller around off, pushed straight to the fielder at covers.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Skips out to this full ball outside off and bunts it to the left of the long off fielder for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on middle, eased nicely through mid off for a run.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, outside off. Richie Berrington eases it to long off to get off the mark with a run!
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ish Sodhi has the last laugh! A low full toss, on middle and leg. George Munsey looks to go downtown but it takes the bottom half of the bat and goes to the right of the long on fielder. Tim Southee at long on runs there and puts in a slide to take a very good catch. George Munsey is gutted with himself as he has missed out on a full toss! Scotland lose their second wicket as Munsey walks back to the hut.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller in length but way outside off. George Munsey reaches out to cut it but he misses. Wide called by the umpire.
In walks Richie Berrington.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BACK-TO-BACK SIXES! George Munsey is on a roll! Tossed up, around middle. Munsey clears his front leg and plays a massive slog over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACKED! Sodhi errs in his line and hurls it around leg. George Munsey gets low and slog-sweeps it way, way over deep square leg for a biggie!
7.2 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker, around middle. Matthew Cross rocks back but gets the toe end as he looks to pull it to deep mid-wicket. A single taken!
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, darted on the pads. George Munsey stays back and works it to the leg side for a run.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Matthew Cross gets behind the line to block this one. Just 3 runs off the over!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, outside off. Matthew Cross prods and works it to point. Mark Watt there dives and stops the single.
Change. Time for Ish Sodhi to roll his arm!
6.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but turned down! Tossed up, outside off. Matthew Cross looks for a sweep but the ball brushes his glove before hitting him on the pad.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, outside off. George Munsey rocks back and punches it to point for a quick run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Matthew Cross blocks it to the off side and takes a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. George Munsey pushes it to the leg side for a run.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Matthew Cross looks to heave it away but he gets an inside edge onto his pad. 20 runs off the over! At the end of the Powerplay, Scotland are 48/1.
Will we see a bowling change now? Yep. Spin time now as Mitchell Santner is into the attack!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! This is some serious ball-striking from Matthew Cross! Good-length ball, outside off. Cross stands tall and drives on the up. The ball flies over the point fielder and goes into the fence. 5 boundaries in a row!
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky, but Matthew Cross and Scotland will take that! Milne bangs it into the deck, around off. Cross looks to pull but it takes the top edge and the ball flies over the keeper for yet another boundary.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that three in a row! Length ball, outside off. Matthew Cross prods and carves it past cover for a boundary. Kane Williamson gives it a chase but the ball wins.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AND AGAIN! Just wide of the fine leg fielder! Milne bangs it into the deck, around middle. Matthew Cross swivels and hooks it to the left of the diving fine leg fielder to collect another boundary.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Back of a length, around off. Matthew Cross stays back and pulls it in front of square for a boundary.
