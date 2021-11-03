New Zealand vs Scotland Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly full and on off. Guptill chops it to short third man.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary and a much-needed one for New Zealand! A short ball, outside off. Guptill sees the width and cuts it through point for a boundary.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) A loopy ball, outside off, pushed through covers for a couple.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one now, full and on the leg pole. Glenn Phillips mistimes his heave back on the deck.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Guptill pushes it wide of long on for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Guptill works it on the leg side for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, pulled to mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Appeal for LBW but not given! Might be going down the leg side. A full ball, slanting on the pads. Glenn Phillips sits and looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads, drilled down to long on for one more.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A friendly full toss, angling on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to covers.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Martin Guptill defends it out off the front foot.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off, turning in late. Martin Guptill leaves it alone thinking that it is a wide but the ball was well inside the tramline.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Just a tad short, outside off. Glenn Phillips punches it to deep cover off the back foot. A single taken.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, around off. Martin Guptill stays back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Martin Guptill prods to block this one out.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Greaves starts with a half-tracker, around middle. Guptill rocks back and pulls it wide of deep square leg for a couple.
Spin from both the ends as Chris Greaves to bowl now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Quicker ball, outside off. Glenn Phillips pushes it to cover off the back foot.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Watt fires in a quicker ball, around off, coming in with the angle. Glenn Phillips rocks back and turns it to mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, coming in with the angle. Glenn Phillips hangs back and tucks it to mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, around middle. Martin Guptill prods and works it to long on for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Flatter ball, down leg. Glenn Phillips misses his flick and gets hit on the pad. The ball rolls away to the leg side for a leg bye.
Glenn Phillips walks out to the middle.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mark Watt strikes on his very first ball and it is Devon Conway who has to walk back to the hut now! Tossed up, outside off. Conway looks to play the reverse sweep but the ball brushes his gloves and goes straight to Matthew Cross behind the sticks who does not make any mistake.
Time for some spin as Mark Watt is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Devon Conway pushes it to mid off and scampers through for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, New Zealand are 52/2.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, darted on the pads. Guptill tickles it to fine leg for a run.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Length ball, on the pads. Martin Guptill stays back and whips it behind square on the leg side to collect a maximum! That biggie also brings up 3000 runs in T20Is for Guptill!
5.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another ball, way down leg. Martin Guptill misses his flick. Wide called!
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not where Martin Guptill intented it to go but he will take that! Banged in short, around off. Guptill looks to pull but it takes the splice of the bat and clears mid on, into the fence on the bounce.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, angling in from middle. Martin Guptill gets an inside edge onto his pad as he tries to flick it.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full ball but way down leg. Martin Guptill misses his flick. Wided!
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, outside off. Martin Guptill punches it past covers and takes a couple of runs.
