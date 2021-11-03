New Zealand vs Scotland Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. That is all we have from this game. Don't go anywhere as the highly anticipated clash between India and Afghanistan will be getting underway at 6 pm local (2 pm GMT). Switch your tabs and catch all the action from that game. Cheers!
Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand, says that Guptill is a Powerplayer and it was good for him as it was a much-needed run for him and also for Glenn Phillips. Says that games are coming thick and fast and they will recover fast to get ready for the next game. Adds that there are a few things they want to work on. Tells that every game is important and they focus on each game and most importantly on the way they play their cricket.
Kyle Coetzer, the skipper of Scotland, says that they had opportunities but they weren't able to take those in the middle which cost them. Credits Martin Guptill by saying it was a fantastic knock from him. Tells that it was a very good pitch to bat on. Adds that he tried to change the pace in the middle so he rotated the bowlers and hence did not give the spinners all overs at a stretch. Goes on to say that it was one of their best performances of the Super 12 stage and they will need to stay in the game for as long as possible to secure a win going forward.
....Stay tuned to hear from the skippers...
MARTIN GUPTILL IS THE PLAYER OF THE MATCH! He says that they did not have a great start but then he had to assess the situation. Says he has played cricket with Glenn Phillips and it was necessary to build a partnership with him. Adds that the game against Afghanistan won't be easy but they have to be ready.
The Kiwis will be glad that it worked out for them, in the end. A total of 172 seemed to be a good one but with the way some of the Scottish batters played early on, you would think that they could take this game even more closer, but the Black Caps did enough to cross the finish line. Chipping away with the wickets was the key for them and they did that well. The change of bowlers by Williamson also was important as when he got Southee and Boult back on, in the middle overs, they delivered and broke the partnerships that were building. Mitchell Santner was very economical in the middle overs, conceding only 23 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Trent Boult impressed once again, ending with figures of 4-0-29-2. Sodhi was another one, ending with 2 wickets to his name, but he had an expensive outing. Southee was lethal too with his smart bowling, as he finished with one wicket.
Scotland fought hard and valiantly in this game but lost the plot towards the end. Even though they lost their skipper early in the Powerplay, a decent stand between George Munsey and Matthew Cross of 45 runs helped keep the scoreboard ticking. Both of them fell in quick succession and the Scots were under some pressure. Calum MacLeod and Richie Berrington tried to up the tempo and they did score a couple of boundaries but they were not able to continue as in the span of 4 runs, both of them departed. The run rate kept creeping up and the Scottish batters were not able to keep up, but, Michael Leask did show some fight towards the end with his unbeaten knock of 42, from just 20 balls, but they fell short by 16 runs and remain winless in the tournament.
Not the easiest win for the Kiwis as they had to work hard to gather these two points, but, in the end, their experience and skill have shone brightly as they have won their second game of the Super 12, beating Scotland by 16 runs. This win also means that they take another important step towards making the semis. Scotland tried hard and pushed right towards the end, but, it was just not meant to be as they are yet to open their account in the Super 12s.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Chris Greaves stays back and drives it to mid off. Tim Southee runs across to his right and keeps it to just one. NEW ZEALAND WIN THE MATCH BY 16 RUNS!
19.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around leg. Michael Leask shuffles across and drills it to long on. The batters manage only a single.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Length ball, around off, Michael Leask stays back and lofts it over mid off to collect a boundary. This has been a brilliant innings from Leask!
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Michael Leask drags it to wide of long on for a couple of runs.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Milne sees Leask making room to the leg side, he follows him and bowls a full one. Leask misses his heave. 25 runs needed from 4 balls now!
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, around leg. Chris Greaves drills it to long on for a run.
Adam Milne to bowl the final over. 26 to defend in the last over.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TOP SHOT! Too little, too late for Scotland though! Another slower ball, into the pitch, around off. Michael Leask skips down and tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie! 26 runs needed off 6 balls!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Change of pace from Southee! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Chris Greaves looks to cut but it takes the underedge and goes to the keeper on the bounce.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Michael Leask heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Southee bangs it into the deck, around leg. Chris Greaves misses his heave and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls away for a leg bye!
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, down leg. Michael Leask is early into his pull and the ball goes towards deep square leg. The batters cross for a run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another ball, way outside off. Michael Leask leaves it alone this time. Wided!
18.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Southee goes for the knuckle ball but errs in line as he bowls it way outside off. Michael Leask misses his slog. Wide called.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle and leg. Chris Greaves heaves it along the ground towards deep square leg. A single taken.
Tim Southee to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Michael Leask giving some hiccups to New Zealand! Short again, outside off. Easy for Michael Leask as he thumps it wide of long on for another boundary. 17 coming of this over.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Short ball, outside off. Leask skips down and pulls it down to long on for a boundary.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Freebie and it has been dispatched! A low full toss, on middle. Leask gets low and powers it over square leg for a maximum.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air but safe! A full ball, on middle. Leask again tries to heave it but does not middle it. Hits it straight down the ground and the ball drops safe. Two taken.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball way outside off. Michael Leask dances down the track and tries to heave it. he under edges it back on the deck.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off. Chris Greaves reverse hits it to point and scampers across for a quick single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Lovely chance of pace from Boult! An off-cutter, on a length, outside off. Michael Leask moves across to heave it away but he fails to get any bat on it.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Slower ball, into the pitch, around middle. Michael Leask stays back, clears his front leg and smokes it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
16.4 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, on off. Chris Greaves drives it hard towards mid off and manages only a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Chris Greaves shuffles across and looks to paddle it behind square on the leg side but he misses.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around off. Michael Leask drills it to long on for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Chris Greaves pushes it to mid off for a quick single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and way outside off. Chris Greaves drags it to deep square leg for a single. 65 needed in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle, pulled away to square leg for a single.
Chris Greaves is the new man in.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Sodhi gets the set batsman and New Zealand are in a pole position now. A short ball, on middle. Richie Berrington advances down the track and tries to pull. It takes the leading edge, high in the air and towards the keeper, where, Conway settles under it and pouches it nicely.
15.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A googly from Sodhi, flatter and on middle and leg. Leask fails to read it as he tries to sweep it. He gets rapped on the pads. An appeal for LBW but not given. Williamson takes the review. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows the ball goes onto miss the top of the leg pole and the on-field decision stays. Leask survives. A leg bye taken in the process.
Review time! Kane Williamson has opted for a review as Richie Berrington has been struck on his pad. The Ball Tracker suggests that the ball would have gone well over the sticks so it is NOT OUT! The on-field decision stays and New Zealand lose a review!
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Sodhi slows it down as he sees Leask walk down the track. Leask manages an inside edge to the fine leg region. A couple.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Leask hits it to covers.
Match Reports
- New Zealand vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Scotland, chasing a target of 173, are 156/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between New Zealand and Scotland. Everything related to New Zealand and Scotland match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs Scotland live score. Do check for New Zealand vs Scotland scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.