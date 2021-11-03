New Zealand vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Leask pulls it to square leg for a single. 70 runs needed in 30 balls.
Michael Leask is the new man in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Calum MacLeod's struggling innings ends as he walks back for a timid score. A full ball, very full and pacy, on middle. Calum MacLeod walks across and tries to paddle scoop it. You miss, I hit stuff, as once MacLeod failed to connect it, the stumps were disturbed behind.
14.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! A full ball, on middle. Richie Berrington heaves it to long on for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Calum MacLeod chops it to point who has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. A single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A full ball, slanting outside off. Calum MacLeod under edges it to the keeper.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Just wide of Trent Boult! A short ball, on middle. Calum MacLeod is late on his pull shot. He mistimes it to the right of the bowler. Boult stretches his right arm out but fails to catch it. Hard chance.
Trent Boult (2-0-17-1) is back on.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Maximum to finish the over and 13 coming off it! A full ball, angling on middle. Richie Berrington slogs it high and over mid-wicket for a biggie.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off, worked to mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and on middle, pulled wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace. Glenn Phillips dives to his right and does well this time to stop it.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, on middle. Richie Berrington backs away and lofts it over covers for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Calum MacLeod mistimes his reverse sweep to backward point. A single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Slight misfield from Glenn Phillips! A full ball, on middle. Calum MacLeod slips as he tries to sweep it to the right of deep mid-wicket where Glenn Phillips fumbles. A couple.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop at backward point! A length ball, outside off. Richie Berrington cuts it to the left of Martin Guptill who dives and stops it. 86 needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Calum MacLeod waits and ramps it towards third man for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Again pulls it but straight to deep mid-wicket. A single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punished! Short in length, on middle. Richie Berrington stays back and pulls it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
Adam Milne (2-1-20-0) is back on.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, nipping back in, on middle, tucked to square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Short and quicker, following the batter, as he had moved to the leg side. Richie Berrington punches this but only to the cover fielder. 3 off this one. 93 needed in 48 balls!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Calum MacLeod goes back and works this through mid-wicket to hand the strike back to Richie.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, gently defended out to the cover region.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, quicker, on middle, punched through covers for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Calum MacLeod steps across and nudges this to fine leg for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, pushed back to the bowler.
Change. Mitchell Santner to bowl now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, driven through point for a single and Calum MacLeod gets off the mark on ball one. A wonderful over by Tim Southee as he takes a wicket and concedes just a run.
Calum MacLeod is the new man in.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Tim Southee has completely done him! The pressure was building with the dot balls and Southee breaks the deadlock. Scotland were going along nicely and now, their momentum has been halted. Tim Southee serves this delivery on a length, around off, the ball hits the deck and seams in beautifully, which goes through the attempted flick shot of Cross, to clip the top of the middle pole. 97 more needed in 55 balls!
10.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots on the trot now! On a length around off, Cross looks to push but gets an inside edge, back onto his pad.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off, knocked down to the mid-wicket fielder again.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, the flick finds the mid-wicket fielder.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, it lands and shapes away this time, Matthew Cross looks to push this through the off side but the ball evades his blade, to the keeper. An appeal for caught behind by Southee but no one else joins him in support and the umpire does not move too.
