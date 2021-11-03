New Zealand vs Scotland Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker. Right in the blockhole, Guptill only jams this one out.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled to deep square leg for one.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower, shorter, on off, Glenn Phillips mistimes his pull towards mid on. They scamper back for the second run. The direct hit is scored at the non-striker's end by the fielder but Guptill was well in. Two, in the end.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, punched to covers.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, heaved towards long on, on the bounce, for a single.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Martin Guptill is on the charge here! A touch shorter, around off this time, Martin Guptill stands tall and heaves it towards deep square leg. It hangs around in the air for a long time and it goes just past the ropes in the deep.
Brad Wheal (2-0-24-0) comes back to bowl
13.6 overs (1 Run) A really good over by Watt! Around off, fuller, punched down to long off for one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Just outside the tramline on the off side, left alone.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full and fast around off, MG only pushes it back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller outside off, worked through covers for a run.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed straight to the fielder at covers.
13.2 overs (1 Run) This full toss is bunted down to long off for an easy single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pad, Martin misses his flick and gets pinged on his pad.
Mark Watt is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Michael Leask is the culprit and Glenn Phillips is handed a life! Chris Greaves floats this one up, lands it around off, Glenn Phillips whips this one aerially towards deep mid-wicket, but he has not timed this one well. Michael Leask runs to his left, keeps his eyes up, but with the sun beating down, he seems to not judge it properly and the ball pops out of his hands. Two taken.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Knocked down towards long on for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played. 100 up for the Kiwis! On middle, fuller, Martin Guptill gets low and sweeps this one hard to the deep square leg fence.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Martin Guptill too! What a cracking shot to get to your fifty! That went miles in the air and deep into the stands. Fuller, tossed up, around off, Martin Guptill gets low and mows a slog-sweep well over the deep mid-wicket fence. Guppy will be looking to continue!
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, nudged through mid-wicket for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Glenn Phillips whips it to deep square leg where the fielder overcooks it but does enough to keep it away from the fence. A single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Runs coming nicely for New Zealand! A length ball, angling on middle. Martin Guptill plays the pick up shot perfectly as he hits it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length, on middle. Glenn Phillips pulls it to deep square leg for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Blocked out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! A length ball, on middle, was a cross-seamer. Martin Guptill closes the face of the bat too early as he looks to flick, gets a leading edge towards the vacant mid on region for a single.
Alasdair Evans (2-0-25-0) is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Now pulls it nicely but finds the deep square leg fielder. A single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Phillips mistimes his pull to square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Maximum! Nice shot! Full and on off. Phillips gets on his knee and slog-sweeps it over mid-wicket for a biggie. New ball, please!
10.3 overs (0 Run) Angles it on the pads, kept out.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Two again! Hitting to the longer areas and collecting couples with ease! Full on middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket for a brace,
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle. Glenn Phillips wrists it to deep mid-wicket with soft hands and collects a couple.
