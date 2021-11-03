New Zealand vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off, it nips back in. Munsey ends up working it to covers.
4.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Cross drives it wide of mid off and collects a single.
4.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball, rising high off the deck. Cross misses his pull. Wided.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length, on off. Munsey pushes it to point and calls for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Would have been a tight call.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, driven down to mid off.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Munsey knocks it to point.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden over! Short of a length, outside off. Cross fails to get any bat on it again as he tries to play it on the off side. Terrific over from Milne.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Cross is again beaten on the outside edge as he tries to drive.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short in length, on middle. Cross goes for the pull but ends up defending on the leg side.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly short, angling on the pads. Cross tries to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball lobs and goes to the first slip who dives forward to complete the catch. An appeal follows but the umpire is not interested.
3.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A length ball, outside off. Cross looks to defend inside the line of the ball but gets beaten on the outside edge.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Defended to covers.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight like an arrow! A full ball, on middle. George Munsey steps across and drives it straight back past the bowler for a boundary.
Change in bowling. Adam Milne is introduced into the attack!
2.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A length ball, outside off, it lands and swings away from the left-hander. Munsey looks to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! New Zealand find the breakthrough! The slower ball does the trick for Boult. A length ball, on middle. Kyle Coetzer is too early as he tries to lift it. Ends up chipping it high in the air and towards mid on where Tim Southee takes a good catch.
Matthew Cross walks out into the middle!
2.3 overs (0 Run) Now serves a short ball, on middle. Kyle Coetzer sways away from it.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he finds the gap! A length ball, around off. Kyle Coetzer punches it and beats the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle. Kyle Coetzer stands tall and punches it straight to the cover fielder.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, pushed to covers.
1.5 overs (0 Run) This one swings back in after landing, Short and around off. Munsey gets cramped for room as he tries to cut.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and way down the leg side. Kyle Coetzer misses his flick. Wided.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On middle. Kyle Coetzer flicks it back on the pads and the ball rolls away to covers.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spills a bouncer, on middle. Left alone for a wide.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! A length ball, on off. Kyle Coetzer drives it through covers. The fielder tries to chase it down but to no avail as the ball wins the race.
1.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Munsey stays back and punches it to covers.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A full ball, very full, on middle. Kyle Coetzer tucks it past mid on and the ball races away to the fence.
0.5 over (0 Run) Short of a length, on off, punched to point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full ball, swinging in on the pads. Kyle Coetzer misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Back of a length, outside off. Kyle Coetzer hangs back and punches it through covers. Kane Williamson gives it a chase, he puts in a dive but the ball wins.
0.2 over (1 Run) Edged, but safe! Length ball, outside off, shaping away late. Munsey looks to drive on the up but it takes the outside edge towards third man. George Munsey and Scotland are up and running!
0.1 over (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. George Munsey blocks it off the back foot.
