New Zealand vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Scotland from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to the end the over! Good-length ball, around off. Devon Conway pushes it back to the bowler. Just 1 run and a wicket off the over!
4.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sharif spills this one way down leg. Devon Conway misses his nudge. Wide called by the umpire!
Devon Conway is the new man in.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! This is a huge wicket for Scotland as Kane Williamson walks back without troubling the scorers! Williamson would be gutted as he was very unlucky here! Sharif sprays it down leg. Williamson looks to flick but it gets a nick and the ball goes behind to the left of the keeper. Matthew Cross dives there and takes a good catch. Sharif puts in an appeal, the umpire takes his time but raises his finger in the end.
4.4 overs (0 Run) This is excellent stuff from Sharif! Length ball, jagging back in from middle. Kane Williamson blocks it watchfully.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Kane Williamson punches it off the back foot to cover.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Kane Williamson hangs back and guides it to the gully fielder.
Kane Williamson walks out to the middle.
Review time! Daryl Mitchell refers it upstairs after been given LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat there. Ball Tracker shows umpire's call on wickets hitting and the on-field decision stays. New Zealand retains the review.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Safyaan Sharif strikes and New Zealand lose their first wicket. Sharif hurls a good-length ball, around middle, jagging back in sharply. Daryl Mitchell looks to flick but he misses and gets hit high on his pad. Sharif puts in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Mitchell opts for a review but the Ball Tracker shows that the ball would have clipped the leg stump so it is umpire's call.
Safyaan Sharif is back into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Short on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run. 12 off this one. A decent start by the Black Caps.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Daryl Mitchell lofts this one over the bowler and they collect a couple before the fielder can cut the ball off this time.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There was power on this shot, no enough timing, but still enough for the ball to run away to the ropes. Around middle and off, Brad Wheal hits the deck hard this time, Daryl Mitchell pumps this one past the mid on fielder for a boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Short and down the leg side, DM leaves it after watching it closely. Wided.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, the slower one, MG misses his tuck and the ball takes the pad and goes to the off side for a leg bye.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! A touch shorter this time, around middle and leg, Martin Guptill looks to pull but mistimes it behind short fine leg. There is no one in the deep and it lands safe. Two taken.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Daryl Mitchell pulls this one in between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a single run.
Change. Brad Wheal is back on. Went for 13 runs in his first over.
2.6 overs (0 Run) 9 off this one! On a length on off, defended out to the point region.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, tapped to the off side now.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! The same delivery as the last one and Guppy dishes the same punishment! Width offered outside off, Martin Guptill smacks this through point again for a boundary.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BANG! That is what Guptill was waiting for! The width on offer is what Martin wanted and he got it! Outside off, Martin Guptill frees his arms and slaps this behind point for a boundary.
2.2 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is pushed to the mid on region.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off, slower too, Daryl mistimes his shot, straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
Alasdair Evans is into the attack now.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Just a single off this over! A top start by Sharif. Outside off, on a length, sliced to the man at backward point again.
1.5 overs (0 Run) No pace on this one, on a length around off, Martin taps this to backward point and looks for one, but is sent back.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, slashed hard to the man at backward point.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on the pads, MG looks to tuck but misses and gets hit high on the pad.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shortish, around off, Daryl Mitchell looks to pull but gets an inside edge, back onto the pad, to the off side. They scamper through for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, defended out.
Who will bowl from the other end? Safyaan Sharif it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) On middle now, pushed to the mid on region for a quick single. 13 off the first over!
0.5 over (2 Runs) Around off, on a length, Daryl Mitchell pokes at this but gets an outside edge, which goes down to third man and the batters collect a couple.
0.5 over (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES. Uh-oh. Went wrong for Wheal there. On a length, but sliding down the leg side, Daryl Mitchell leaves it and the keeper fails to stop it too. Runs away to the fence.
0.4 over (1 Run) Better length this time. Back of a length, around off and middle, following Martin as he moves to the leg side. He inside-edges this to the leg side for a quick single.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! New Zealand and Martin Guptill open their account. Brad changes his length and gets punished. A touch too full, around off, shaping away, Martin Guptill makes room and lofts this one over covers for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Brad sticks with the same line and length and the ball again bounces slightly more than what Martin expected. It moves away slightly too as the Kiwi makes his second leave on the trot.
0.1 over (0 Run) Brad Wheal starts off with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off, it lands and takes off slightly. Martin Guptill keeps his wits about himself and makes an early leave.
The players walk out and line up for their respective national anthems. It is Scotland's first followed by New Zealand's. Done with all the pre-match formalities. It is time for the action as the players of Scotland stride out to the middle. Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are the openers for New Zealand. The players take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Brad Wheal to start with the ball. Here we go...
Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand, says that they would have bowled first as well as it looks like a good surface. Says that they are ready for the job. Informs that they are playing the same team. Adds that they have to maintain the standard same as they showed against India and would focus on their game. Tells that the players can play a variety of roles and that is why they are playing with the same team.
Kyle Coetzer, the skipper of Scotland, says they will bowl first. Informs that they have two changes as Kyle Coetzer and Alasdair Evans come in place of Craig Wallace and Josh Davey. Adds that setting totals has been challenging in this tournament so they would look to chase. Tells that they were expecting tough competition coming into the Super 12 stage and it is a brilliant opportunity for them to push their boundaries as far as they can against quality sides.
New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway (WK), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C) (In place of Craig Wallace), Matthew Cross (WK), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans (In place of Josh Davey), Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the flip of the coin as both the skippers are out in the middle. The flip of the coin lands in the favor of Kyle Coetzer. SCOTLAND ELECT TO BOWL FIRST!
Scotland, on the other hand, are a good side but they haven't quite been able to bring their A game coming into the Super 12 stage. Their bowlers have done a decent job but it is their batters who need to step up if they are to stand a chance of winning against a strong New Zealand side. Right then, lots of match-ups to look forward to in this game and it promises to be an intriguing contest between Scotland's batters and New Zealand's bowlers. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
New Zealand will be coming into this fixture high on confidence after having won their previous game against India and they are certainly looking favourites to grab the semi-final spot. The Kiwis have a world-class bowling attack and they proved their worth in their last game against India. Their top order has also spent some quality time in the middle and they have all to play for as the race for semi-final is well and truly on.
Hello and a very warm welcome to game number 32 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup where New Zealand will go up against Scotland. The race for semi-final is getting intense and we are in for another exciting encounter from group 2 of this mega event.
.... Match Day ....
