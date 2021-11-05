New Zealand vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Namibia from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. David Wiese pulls it away for one.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Pushed to covers.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. David Wiese misses the flick but gets hit on the pads. The appeal for LBW is turned down. Maybe, sliding down leg.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, on off. David Wiese gets his bat down in time to block it out.
DRINKS! Namibia started really well, but could not capitalize on the good start. Namibia lost three wickets in quick succession and the Kiwis are right back into the game. Namibia would hope that Green and his partner take the game deep. While, New Zealand will look to keep chipping wickets and take the game away from Namibia. Also, David Wiese joins Green in the middle.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Flatter ball, around off. Gerhard Erasmus looks to push it away. All he gets is the outside edge. Devon Conway takes a good low catch and Namibia slide further in this chase.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Worked past mid-wicket for one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A good over by Mitchell Santner. The Kiwis are right back in the game. Full and outside off. Green slashes it through covers for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off, Green taps it back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Full, around middle. Erasmus works it to long on off the inner half. A single is taken.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and short, around off. Green punches it to point for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Green defends it out.
Who will walk out next? Zane Green it is.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Mitchell Santner strikes this time and Namibia lose their second wicket! Flatter ball, around middle, turning away a bit after landing. Stephan Baard looks to work it across the line but he misses and the ball crashes onto his stumps.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Baard clips it through square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Gerhard Erasmus guides it to short third man for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, on off. Baard works it to mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Gerhard Erasmus flicks it to square leg for a single.
Gerhard Erasmus is the new man in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! James Neesham comes into the attack and finds the breakthrough. He continues his good work in this game. Helped with the blade earlier on and now he shines with the ball. A length ball, around middle. Michael Van Lingen stays inside the crease and looks to heave it across the line but misses. The ball did not bounce much off the deck. The ball goes through to castle the stumps. A brilliant decision by Williamson to get Neesham into the attack. Also James Neesham gets his 150th wicket in T20 cricket.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Touch short, outside off, Michael Van Lingen hangs back and cuts it through point for a couple.
James Neesham is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Darted, on the pads. Michael Van Lingen misses his flick. The ball goes towards short fine leg off the pads. They collect a leg bye.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Michael Van Lingen gets lucky this time. Full, around middle and leg. It was quicker. Michael Van Lingen gets behind the line and looks to push it away. The ball goes towards fine leg off the inside edge and finds the boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out by Michael Van Lingen.
6.3 overs (3 Runs) Good running! Full and on middle. Baard steps across and sweeps it towards fine leg. Daryl Mitchell puts in a dive in the deep to keep the ball in play. The batters pick three comfortably.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Michael Van Lingen punches it to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and down leg. Michael Van Lingen looks to sweep it away but misses. The ball though flicks the pads on it's way.
Mitchell Santner comes to bowl now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A great over for Namibia. 12 runs coming off it. Back of a length, around middle, Michael Van Lingen pulls it to deep square leg for a single. At the end of Powerplay, Namibia are at 36/0.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Michael Van Lingen is not going to sit back. They are taking the game to the Kiwis here. Fuller and on off. Michael Van Lingen gets under it and muscles it over the long on fence for a maximum.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around off. Michael Van Lingen taps it to cover.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely, this shot was all about timing! A length ball, outside off, Michael Van Lingen hangs back and lifts it towards long off for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Fuller, around middle and leg. Baard looks to tuck it away, but misses. The ball takes the pads and rolls to the off side. The batters collect a leg bye.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Baard defends it out watchfully.
