New Zealand vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021
New Zealand vs Namibia from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Williamson drives it to cover but straight to the fielder. New Zealand are 62/2 at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, around middle, Williamson pushes it back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Conway sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, on off. Williamson tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. This single also get KW to 5500 runs T20 cricket.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Kane Williamson blocks it back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle. Conway tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Change. Gerhard Erasmus brings himself on.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Another tidy over by Bernard Scholtz! Just 4 runs off it. Full and on middle. Conway prods and sweeps it towards short fine leg. Ruben Trumpelmann makes sure he stops the ball and save a certain boundary. The batters cross for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on the pads. Williamson pushes it to mid on for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Full, on off. Williamson defends it back to the bowler.
8.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Floated, around middle and leg. Conway prods and looks to defend it out. The ball takes the pads and rolls out to the leg side. They collect a leg bye.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Williamson pushes it to cover for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads, Williamson defends it to the leg side.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Flatter ball, outside off. Devon Conway punches hard but finds the cover fielder.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the fence this time! Another ball fuller in length, outside off. Devon Conway drills it back past the bowler for a boundary.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off. Devon Conway pumps it down the ground. JJ Smit runs across from long off and dives full stretch. He saves a couple for his side.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, around middle and leg. Kane Williamson works it to long and collects a run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball,on middle. Devon Conway clips it to the leg side and takes a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Kane Williamson drills it to long on for a run.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A quicker ball, around off. Devon Conway blocks it off the back foot.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Kane Williamson pushes it to cover and takes a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, darted on the pads. Devon Conway clips it to mid-wicket for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around middle. Kane Williamson eases it to long on for a single.
Two wickets down rather quickly and the middle order of New Zealand is under a bit of pressure. Here comes Devon Conway out to bat.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a brilliant running catch from Michael Van Lingen! New Zealand lose both their openers now! Tossed up, around off. Daryl Mitchell skips down and looks to go downtown. He does not time it well, the ball takes the outer half of the bat and lobs up to the right of the deep coevr fielder. Michael Van Lingen runs there, dives and takes a fantastic catch!
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Daryl Mitchell reverse sweeps it to point.
Change. Bernard Scholtz is back. He went for 9 in his first over.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Length ball, around off. Daryl Mitchell pushes it to mid off and takes a run. At the end of the Powerplay, New Zealand are 43/1.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good-length ball, around middle and leg. Daryl Mitchell waits for it and then whips it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, darted on the pads. Kane Williamson stays back and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around leg. Daryl Mitchell clips it to deep square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Daryl Mitchell defends it off the back foot.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Daryl Mitchell blocks it off the back foot.
