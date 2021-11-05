New Zealand vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Namibia from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! That is all we have from this game. The next clash will be between India and Scotland. It is going to be played in Dubai at 6 pm Local (2 pm GMT). Do join us for the same by switching tabs!
Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand, says that they knew what to expect when they came to Sharjah. Adds that the surface was a challenging one so they were looking to get to a par score and tried to exploit the shorter boundary. Tells that they were looking to get a couple of big overs in with the bat in the end and they managed to do so. Says that Afghanistan is a fantastic team and they are playing really good cricket in this tournament, they will have to play well against them in the next game.
The Namibian skipper, Gerhard Erasmus, thinks that they bowled well till the 16th over, but the death overs did not go their way yet again. They will try to nail that against a good Indian side. Mentions it was quite a tough pitch and 160 runs were quite too much for today. Finishes by saying that he needs to go back home and nurse his finger.
James Neesham is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH! He says that they did what they had to do with the bat and they were eager to win this match. Tells that it was a tough surface to bat on so they were looking to run hard in the middle and look for boundaries less often. Adds that he is working on his bowling and he is ready whenever he is asked to bowl.
Stay tuned for the presentation.
It was a brilliant show with the ball by New Zealand. Their bowlers have been in good form in the competition and they delivered yet again here. The pacers bowled in good regions up front to make sure that Namibia are not off to a flier. Then, the spin duo of Santner and Sodhi strangled the batting in the middle overs to make sure that New Zealand are always on top of the game. All the bowlers with the exception of Milne took at least a wicket with Southee and Boult taking 2 each and the rest taking 1 apiece. But the win was set up by James Neesham and Glenn Phillips. The way they batted in the last few overs of New Zealand's innings, put New Zealand in a comfortable position.
The target wasn't the biggest for Namibia but on this pitch and against a quality attack, it was going to be a challenge. They needed a good start at the top. Stephan Baard and Michael Van Lingen did get a steady start but the scoring rate was slow. But after their departure, Namibia were in big trouble. Wickets kept falling and the required rate was climbing up. Zane Green and David Wiese did try to provide some momentum but failed and perished and after that, they had no chance to make a recovery and fell short by 22 runs.
Another clinical win for New Zealand and this will help their cause as they try to make it to the semi-finals. Namibia would be disappointed though. If they had finished well with the ball, they would have needed to chase a lower target against this quality bowling attack.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slower bouncer, on middle. Smit makes room and looks to chase it but misses. NEW ZEALAND WIN THE GAME BY 52 RUNS.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller, around off. Smit pushes it to cover but straight to the fielder.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball, outside off. Smit looks to heave it away but misses.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Ruben Trumpelmann hits it towards long on. The ball just evades his partner at the other end. They take one.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! A full-length ball, on off. Ruben Trumpelmann lifts it over mid off and bags a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slower delivery, length and outside off. Ruben Trumpelmann looks to have a poke at it but misses.
Adam Milne to bowl the last over of the innings.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Ruben Trumpelmann pushes it towards point and gets a single. A great over by Boult, two wickets coming off it.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Craig Williams departs now. He goes back on a duck. Full-length ball, on off. Williams throws his bat at it. The ball takes the outside edge and lobs towards backward point. Glenn Phillips pouches it comfortably. Boult has made a strong impact in the death overs.
Ruben Trumpelmann is the new man in.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full-length ball, wide outside off. Williams looks to chase it but misses. The umpire calls it as a wide.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A wide yorker, outside off. Williams looks to push it out but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Smit hits it towards long off for a single.
Craig Williams is the new man in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust. Boult bangs in a short ball, around off. Nicol Loftie-Eaton makes room and looks to upper cut it. The ball takes the toe end of the blade and chips towards mid off. Martin Guptill keeps his eyes on the balls, runs backward and takes a sharp catch.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Boult fires in a yorker, in the blockhole. Nicol Loftie-Eaton stays back and digs it out.
18.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length, outside off. Nicol Loftie-Eaton leaves it alone. Wide called.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A great over by Southee. He continues his good run in this campaign. Full length, just outside the off pole. Smit looks to push it to the off side but misses.
Nicol Loftie-Eaton walks out to bat.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tim Southee has the last laugh here. Zane Green looks to attack yet again, but perishes this time. Southee serves it on a length, around middle and off. Green heaves across the line. The ball lofts towards long on. Boult runs in front of him, puts in a low dive forward to grab the ball cleanly.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Namibia. Slower ball, full and around off. Green gets under it and smacks it towards long on. This boundary also brings up 100 for Namibia.
17.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Smit pushes it to cover for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Southee with a nice off-pace delivery with this. Length, top on off. Smit swings hard at it, but misses. The ball evades the stumps in the end.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Green drags his pull shot towards square leg for a single.
Tim Southee (3-0-9-1) is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Boult again fires in a yorker, on leg. Green digs it out to mid-wicket for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Great bowling by Boult! He sees Green coming across and fires in a yorker, around leg. Green looks to dig it out but misses. The ball goes to the keeper.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, around off. Green looks to chase it but misses. Both the umpires share a look and decide it's the first bouncer of the over and not a wide.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on top of leg. Green comes across and looks to scoop it over the keeper's head, but misses it completely.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! Full, around off. Smit pushes it through covers for a single.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off, angling across the batter. Smit punches it through point for a couple of runs.
Trent Boult (2-0-12-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full ball, darted on the pads. JJ Smit misses his flick and gets hit on the pad. The ball rolls away for a leg bye! 72 runs needed off 24 balls!
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Length ball, outside off. JJ Smit prods and carves it through covers to collect a boundary.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. JJ Smit stays back and steers it to point.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. JJ Smit cuts hard but Martin Guptill at backward point puts in a dive and stops the ball.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Good-length ball, coming back in sharply from outside off. JJ Smit stays back and looks to push it through covers but he misses and the ball just goes past the off stump.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Zane Green guides it to third man for a single.
Match Reports
- New Zealand vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Namibia, chasing a target of 164, are 111/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between New Zealand and Namibia. Everything related to New Zealand and Namibia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs Namibia live score. Do check for New Zealand vs Namibia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.